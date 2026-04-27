Bottom line: Delta 8 THC is an isomer of the Delta 9 THC, the psychoactive substance in marijuana and its use is a violation of Article 92 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 09:49
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|9650354
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|260423-A-A4503-1001
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ASAP warns community to stay away from Delta 8 THC
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