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    260423-A-A4503-1001

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    260423-A-A4503-1001

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Bottom line: Delta 8 THC is an isomer of the Delta 9 THC, the psychoactive substance in marijuana and its use is a violation of Article 92 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 09:49
    Photo ID: 9650354
    VIRIN: 260423-A-A4503-1001
    Resolution: 252x335
    Size: 37.85 KB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    IMCOM, Fort Jackson, ASAP, Delta 8 THC

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