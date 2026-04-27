Exchange Shoppers Can Win Big in Red Bull Shopping Spree Sweepstakes

Photo By Chris Ward | Red Bull can give you wings, and @ShopMyExchange can give you a $500 shopping spree in the Red Bull Shopping Spree Sweepstakes through May 31 at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-3dr see less | View Image Page

Photo By Chris Ward | Red Bull can give you wings, and @ShopMyExchange can give you a $500 shopping spree in...... read more read more

DALLAS – While Red Bull can give you wings, entering the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s latest sweepstakes can give military shoppers a chance at winning a $500 gift card (https://flic.kr/p/2saoQ8r).

Through May 31, authorized Exchange shoppers 18 and older can enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes for a chance to win one of 20 prizes. Ten grand-prize winners will receive a $500 Exchange gift card, and 10 first-prize winners will receive a Red Bull KTM Racing Team Rev backpack valued at more than $150.

“Sweepstakes provide military members and their families a chance to win prizes that make a difference in their quality of life,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Offering these contests makes shopping the Exchange even more of a valuable benefit for service members and their families.”

No purchase is necessary to win, and drawings will take place around June 12. Department of War and Coast Guard civilians and retirees and honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop online may also enter. Veterans can visit https://aafes.media/paveterans to learn more about their shopping benefit. DoW civilians can visit https://aafes.media/cacbenefitspa.

Facebook-friendly version: Red Bull can give you wings, and @ShopMyExchange can give you a $500 shopping spree in the Red Bull Shopping Spree Sweepstakes through May 31 at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-3dr

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Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 51st-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $15 billion in earnings that support the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a nonappropriated fund entity of the Department of War and is directed by a Board of Directors. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/shopmyexchange.

Media Notes:

For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Chris Ward, 214-312-3861 or wardchr@aafes.com.

Follow the Exchange: Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange Instagram: @shopmyexchange