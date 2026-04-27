AFRICOM hosts leaders as part of ELDP training

Photo By David Kimery | Cohort 38 employees taking part in a 10-month Executive Leadership Development Program (ELDP) gained a front-line perspective of the warfighter during a visit to U.S. Africa Command in Stuttgart, Germany April 30, 2026. (photo by David Kimery, AFRICOM protocol office) see less | View Image Page

STUTTGART, Germany — A cohort of 64 military and civilian employees taking part in a 10-month Executive Leadership Development Program (ELDP) from across the defense enterprise gained a front-line perspective of the warfighter during a visit to U.S. Africa Command in Stuttgart, Germany April 30, 2026.

Planned and executed by the Defense Civilian Personnel Advisory Service (DCPAS), ELDP offers a unique vertical leadership development opportunity for personnel at the GS-12 through GS-14 levels, or equivalent.

The program is designed to challenge participants physically and intellectually, pushing them to go beyond their current paradigm of leadership.

Throughout the 10-month journey, participants travel to various military locations to engage with senior leaders, Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Guardians and Marines. By participating in military readiness activities, the cohort explores its "leadership learning edge" through a front-line perspective of the total force mission.

"We are incredibly proud to welcome this dedicated group of future Department of War leaders to our headquarters," said Paul Landauer, director of Resources and Assessments at AFRICOM. "Immersing them in a combatant command environment provides direct insight into the dynamic challenges and nuances of the African continent. It is a unique opportunity to see firsthand how we synchronize resources to support the warfighter, challenging participants to view leadership through a truly strategic, global lens."

For many attendees, the hands-on challenges and command visits provide crucial context that translates directly back to their home agencies.

“This course gives us the warfighter perspective,” said Megan Kane, systems engineer, Air Force Material Command. “Being able to visit to these locations is helpful to connect the dots between my job and how all of our missions interlink.”

As the visit to Stuttgart concludes, the cohort will continue its 10-month program with additional site visits globally, returning to their home organizations with a more robust understanding of the mission and the personnel they support.