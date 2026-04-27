Fort McCoy workforce members recognized during April 2026 town hall meetings

Photo By Amanda Clark | Tom Desjardins with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security receives a 40-year Army length-of-service award April 23, 2026, at a U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy town hall meeting at Fort McCoy, Wis. Desjardins was among several people receiving awards they earned during the meeting. (U.S. Army Photo by Amanda Clark/Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Amanda Clark | Tom Desjardins with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and...... read more read more

Several Fort McCoy workforce members were presented with awards earned April 23 during the U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Town Hall meetings in building 905 at the installation.

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez and Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle, the garrison’s top enlisted leader, presented Army longevity service awards to several post employees and members of the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office and Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office were presented with awards earned from the 2025 Army Installation Management Command Communications Awards.

Four Fort McCoy employees received a U.S. Army length-of-service award. According to the Office of Personnel Management, with the Army Civilian Length of Service Recognition, the program recognizes civilian employees for sustained federal service supporting Army missions. These awards are time-based (not performance-based) and are part of the Army civilian awards and recognition program.

Awards are typically presented at these service points: 10 years, 15 years, 20 years, 25 years, 30 years, 35 years, 40 years, 45 years, and 50-plus years. Some organizations also recognize 5-year increments by local policy. Most recipients receive a service emblem or lapel pin showing years of service, an official certificate, and command or organization acknowledgment. Service is determined using official personnel data including the civilian service computation date, federal employment records, Army human resources systems, and verified creditable prior federal service.

Receiving U.S. Army length-of-service awards were:

— Tom DesJardins, Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, 40 Years.

— Ed Van Ravenstein, Fort McCoy Resource Management Office, 30 Years.

— Elizabeth “Liz” Weaver, Installation Legal Office, 25 years.

— Lori Volden, Installation Safety Office, 25 years.

During the 2025 Army Installation Management Command Communications Awards, six members of the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office and Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information (MM-VIOffice had parts in earning awards.

Following are the people who were presented with awards for that awards competition:

— Greg Mason, audiovisual production specialist with the Fort McCoy MM-VI Office, which falls under the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, received a certificate for earning a first place in Broadcast Category C, Social Media/Multimedia Video (Individual Category). His certificate also included being named 2025 IMCOM Clark Taylor Videographer of the Year.

Mason also received a garrison commander certificate of appreciation for being a Significant Contributor to The Real McCoy Newspaper of the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office receiving first place finishes in Writing Category C, Online Publication (Unit Category), and Writing Category D, Printed Publication (Unit Category).

— Kevin Clark, MM-VI photographer, received his award for earning a first-place award in Photography Category B, News Photograph (Individual Category). Clark also received a garrison commander certificate of appreciation for being a Significant Contributor to The Real McCoy Newspaper of the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office receiving first place finishes in Writing Category C, Online Publication (Unit Category), and Writing Category D, Printed Publication (Unit Category).

— Amanda Clark, MM-VI photographer, received a garrison commander certificate of appreciation for being a Significant Contributor to The Real McCoy Newspaper of the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office receiving first place finishes in Writing Category C, Online Publication (Unit Category), and Writing Category D, Printed Publication (Unit Category).

— Kendra Pierce, MM-VI graphic artist, received her award for earning first place in Graphic Design Category A. Pierce also received a garrison commander certificate of appreciation for being a Significant Contributor to The Real McCoy Newspaper of the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office receiving first place finishes in Writing Category C, Online Publication (Unit Category), and Writing Category D, Printed Publication (Unit Category).

— Melissa Dubois, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office public affairs specialist, received a garrison commander certificate of appreciation for being a Significant Contributor to The Real McCoy Newspaper of the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office receiving first place finishes in Writing Category C, Online Publication (Unit Category), and Writing Category D, Printed Publication (Unit Category).

—Senior Public Affairs Specialist Scott T. Sturkol with the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office received his awards for placing as Category I: 2025 Moss-Holland Civilian Writer of the Year, placing in Writing Category A, News Article (Individual Category), and for being Managing Editor/Publisher of The Real McCoy Newspaper of the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office receiving first place finishes in Writing Category C, Online Publication (Unit Category), and Writing Category D, Printed Publication (Unit Category).

The garrison command team members also presented a U.S. Army Safety Streamer to the garrison that was recently earned. (See related story at: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/563624/fort-mccoy-earns-another-us-army-excellence-safety-streamer-award-presented-during-april-2026-town-hall.)

Fort McCoy’s motto beginning in 2026 is “Training the Total Force and Shaping the Future since 1909.”

The installation’s mission: “Fort McCoy strengthens Total Force Readiness by serving as a training center, Mobilization Force Generation Installation, and Strategic Support Area enabling warfighter lethality to deploy, fight, and win our nation’s wars.”

And Fort McCoy’s vision is, “To be the premier training center supporting the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal armed forces.”

Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.)