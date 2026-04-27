SMDC welcomes new leader

Photo By Ronald Bailey | Gen. Christopher C. LaNeve, vice chief of staff of the Army, passes the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command colors to Lt. Gen. John L. Rafferty during a Change of Command conducted at the Von Braun III auditorium on Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, April 29. Rafferty assumed command of SMDC during the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Ronald Bailey) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Ronald Bailey | Gen. Christopher C. LaNeve, vice chief of staff of the Army, passes the U.S. Army...... read more read more

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Lt. Gen. John L. Rafferty assumed command of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command from Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey during a Change of Command hosted April 29 at the Von Braun III auditorium.

Rafferty acknowledged the responsibility of leadership, noting that he and his spouse, Tracey, look forward to working alongside the Soldiers, civilians and family members of USASMDC.

“Tracey and I are still serving because we love being on great teams and we still want to make a difference,” Rafferty said. “We know here at SMDC we’re on a great team and no one is making a bigger difference than our Soldiers and units deployed right now and those that are standing watch.”

Rafferty said the command is going to continue transforming into an operational headquarters with two priorities: warfighting and people. He added that you can’t do one without the other.

“Across this entire command, we’ll work together with maximum effort against our enduring priorities,” he said. “Number one, we’re going to protect the homeland. That’s our purpose for being. Number two, we’re going to provide combat ready forces around the world. That’s our commitment to the joint force.

“Innovation is part of warfighting,” Rafferty added. “We’re going to ensure that we win tomorrow, that we win next week, and then we win next year with relevant research and development, industry partnership, and capability development. That’s our obligation to our Soldiers.”

Prior to the change of command ceremony, Gen. Joseph A. Ryan, commanding general of U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command, promoted Rafferty from major general to lieutenant general, marking a significant milestone ahead of his assumption of command.

During the ceremony, the SMDC colors were formally passed from Gainey to Gen. Christopher C. LaNeve, vice chief of staff of the Army, who then entrusted them to Rafferty. The passing of the colors is a longstanding military tradition symbolizing the transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability from one commander to the next.

LaNeve emphasized the importance of continuity in leadership and expressed full confidence in Rafferty’s ability to lead the command forward.

“John is tested, and he is the right man, at the right place, at the right time to lead this organization,” LaNeve said. “You’re taking command of an organization that sits at the center of how the Army fights and supports the joint force. It’s grown in relevance, its responsibility and in expectations.

“You’re an incredibly bright gifted leader,” he added. You have all the assets, talent and people supporting you. I have full confidence in your abilities and know you’ll do an outstanding job. I wish you and Tracey the best of luck as you navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead.”

LaNeve then emphasized that Gainey’s greatest legacy has been his investment in the people he led and served alongside throughout his 36-year career.

“Today we say goodbye to a leader who has steered this command with tremendous foresight and determination,” LaNeve said. “We owe a great deal for the strides made under his command. He’s one of a handful of officers who can say they handed the Army something significantly better than what they walked into.

“Every professional measure of Lt. Gen. Gainey’s career has been overwhelming success,” he added. “He’s led Soldiers in combat, managed billion-dollar portfolios, and helped deliver the next generation of Army warfighting capabilities. Sean steps away from this stage into another and leaves behind an invaluable generation of officers, NCOs and civilians who care more about the person than the problem because they watched him.”

As he retired, Gainey, who took command of USASMDC in January 2024, addressed the team one final time, reflecting not only on the Army he leaves behind but also on the SMDC family he said he will miss.

“I have been very fortunate,” Gainey said. “It’s been a true honor to lead this amazing command, and I look forward to seeing what you all will continue to do in the future.”

Gainey then spoke of how his wife, Vera, has supported him throughout his 36-year Army career, sharing in the sacrifices and commitments that come with military service.

“Vera, I love you more than anything,” Gainey said. “The part I most cherish about retirement is that you’re here and stepping into retirement with me as we move forward.”