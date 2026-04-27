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    SMDC welcomes new leader

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    SMDC welcomes new leader

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Ronald Bailey 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    Gen. Christopher C. LaNeve, vice chief of staff of the Army, passes the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command colors to Lt. Gen. John L. Rafferty during a Change of Command conducted at the Von Braun III auditorium on Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, April 29. Rafferty assumed command of SMDC during the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Ronald Bailey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 17:48
    Photo ID: 9649103
    VIRIN: 260429-A-ZT466-1044
    Resolution: 3000x4035
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, SMDC welcomes new leader, by Ronald Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    retirement ceremony
    u.s. army space and missile defense command
    usasmdc
    armysmdc
    change of command
    ltg sean a. gainey

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