SMDC welcomes new leader

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Gen. Christopher C. LaNeve, vice chief of staff of the Army, passes the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command colors to Lt. Gen. John L. Rafferty during a Change of Command conducted at the Von Braun III auditorium on Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, April 29. Rafferty assumed command of SMDC during the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Ronald Bailey)