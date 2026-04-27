SMDC welcomes new leader

Gen. Christopher C. LaNeve, vice chief of staff of the Army, passes the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command colors to Lt. Gen. John L. Rafferty during a Change of Command conducted at the Von Braun III auditorium on Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, April 29. Rafferty assumed command of SMDC during the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Ronald Bailey)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 17:48
|Photo ID:
|9649103
|VIRIN:
|260429-A-ZT466-1044
|Resolution:
|3000x4035
|Size:
|2.93 MB
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
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