Army & Air Force Exchange Service Named 2026 VETS Indexes 5-Star Employer for Advancing Military-Connected Careers

Photo By Karrington Bradley | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is officially a 2026 5-Star VETS Indexes Employer for its commitment to hiring and supporting Veterans, Reserve and Guard members and military spouses. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-3dl see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – For the sixth consecutive year, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has earned recognition in the VETS Indexes Employer Awards, this year achieving the program’s highest distinction as a 5-Star Employer.

“Bringing those who have served into our workforce ensures the Exchange remains deeply connected to the community we support,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull, an Army Veteran. “Hiring heroes is a Quality-of-Life force multiplier for the military community and keeps the Exchange strong, connected and mission-focused.”

Veterans, active-duty military, National Guard members, Reservists, military spouses and dependents represent 46% of the Exchange’s workforce. As the Department of War’s largest retailer, the Exchange remains focused on attracting and retaining top talent by offering competitive compensation, including paid vacation and sick leave.

For Veterans joining the Exchange as full-time associates, their military service counts toward retirement, reinforcing the organization’s commitment to long-term financial stability and support for those who’ve served. Additionally, the Associate Transfer Program helps military spouses maintain employment when their active-duty spouse undergoes a Permanent Change of Station, allowing them to build careers and maintain benefits.

This year, hundreds of organizations completed surveys for the VETS Indexes Employer Awards. VETS Indexes evaluate employers’ policies and practices across several key areas, including:

Veteran job candidate recruiting and hiring.

Veteran employee development and retention.

Veteran-inclusive policies and workplace culture.

Support for members of the National Guard and Reserve.

Military spouse and family support.

Veterans, military spouses and others interested in exploring a career with the Exchange can visit ApplyMyExchange.com for a list of job openings worldwide.

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Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 51st-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $15 billion in earnings that support the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a nonappropriated fund entity of the Department of War and is directed by a Board of Directors. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us at https://x.com/shopmyexchange.

Media Notes: For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Marcia Rhodes, 214-312-5004, or Rhodesm@aafes.com. Follow the Exchange: Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange Instagram: @shopmyexchange