Arkansas National Guard Aids Response to Shooting at 2026 White House Correspondents’ Dinner

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jonathan Goins, Sgt. 1st Class Allen Haney, Staff Sgt. Chelsea Leon, and Sgt. Jesus Prado, with the Arkansas National Guard, assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia responded to a shooting at the White House correspondents’ dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 25, 2026.

“At that point in time, you’re just, ‘Go, go, go!” said Haney. “We were all staged right there,” he recalled. “They (The Secret Service) told us, ‘Just stay in your van and be ready. If we need you, we’ll call.” As the soldiers waited and monitored their sectors, they suddenly saw numerous agents sprinting toward the hotel entrance. “They were running full speed with their weapons drawn. We had no idea what was happening,” Haney said. “So we jumped out of the van and moved in behind them.” Haney and his squad jumped into action as soon as they sensed something was wrong. They were already in position before anyone reported that shots had been fired. While the guardsmen entered into the building to secure the scene with the primary agencies, the remaining soldiers maintained a vigilant presence in the lobby. Simultaneously, the Secret Service split the Arkansas soldiers into two teams to provide crowd control at a pedestrian barricade on Connecticut Avenue, where Metro PD was already working to ensure the safety of everyone involved. “You had every federal agency there,” said Goins. “Every single one of them treated us with the utmost respect.” Working in tandem with the other agencies, the guardsmen ensured the security of the scene. They scanned balconies and rooftops, they watched the roads and sidewalks, all to ensure that the guests were as safe as possible while evacuating the building. Afterwards, the soldiers shifted to the sidewalk to establish a security perimeter for the staging of the presidential motorcade. For the next several hours, the team manned the outer perimeter, enforcing crowd control and clearing the way for the President, Vice President, and the Secretary of War, holding the line to facilitate the secure evacuation of the nation's leadership. The level of trust was shown when Goins noticed a observer peeking through a set of blinds. He shared the concern and the response from the other agencies was immediate and professional; without hesitation the others moved to inspect the window. The guardsmen were treated not as impositions, but as teammates. “Our guardsmen on this mission represent the very best of our nation,” asserts Brig. Gen. Leland Blanchard II, the interim commanding general of the District of Columbia National Guard. “The world got a brief glimpse, but I see them each day serving and doing amazing things across the district.” When the situation evolved, the response was instinctive. These Soldiers from Arkansas, Nebraska, and North Dakota showed a fundamental truth: readiness isn’t a switch flipped during a crisis, it’s a state of being created by years of training and discipline. Their actions showcased a force that is always poised to move from community members to trained and disciplined professionals. They embody the Army values, and proved that the National Guard is always ready, always there.” (U.S. Army National Guard story by Jaylan Caulton)