U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Local Partners Advance Major Restoration Plan for Chicago’s Waterways

Photo By Kyler Davis | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Chicago District, has taken a critical step toward large-scale ecosystem restoration of the Chicago Area Waterways System (CAWS) by completing a Federal Interest Determination (FID) report for the Chicago Area Waterways System Restoration and Recreation (CAWSRR) Study. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Kyler Davis | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Chicago District, has taken a critical step...... read more read more

CHICAGO –The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Chicago District, has taken a critical step toward large-scale ecosystem restoration of the Chicago Area Waterways System (CAWS) by completing a Federal Interest Determination (FID) report for the Chicago Area Waterways System Restoration and Recreation (CAWSRR) Study.

The FID report was signed by Chicago District Commander Col. Kenneth P. Rockwell on December 18, 2025. The signing marks a key milestone, advancing a comprehensive plan developed in partnership with five non-federal interests: the City of Chicago’s Department of Planning and Development, Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Forest Preserve District of Cook County, and the Chicago Park District.

For decades, the heavily industrialized CAWS has been impacted by channel modification and pollution. While significant investments to improve water quality have led to the return of several species of fish and wildlife, legacy impairments and scarce habitat continue to limit the system’s ecological health. This study builds upon past efforts by creating a unified, comprehensive plan to restore critical aquatic habitat and increase public access and recreation opportunities along these river corridors.

The FID report identified six key “opportunity zones” for further study, including sites on the North and South Branches of the Chicago River, the Calumet and Little Calumet Rivers, and Lake Calumet. Pending federal and non-federal funding, USACE will collaborate with partners to advance these sites through follow-on phased feasibility studies, amplifying the rate of ecological progress and transforming the CAWS into a healthier resource for the community.

The study was authorized by Congress in the Water Resources Development Act of 2020 and builds upon the 2023 Chicago Waterways Restoration Framework Plan.

For more information on the USACE Chicago District, and the CAWS FID report, please visit:https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/Missions/Projects/Display/Article/4396283/chicago-area-waterways-system-restoration-and-recreation-study-cawsrr/.