The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Chicago District, has taken a critical step toward large-scale ecosystem restoration of the Chicago Area Waterways System (CAWS) by completing a Federal Interest Determination (FID) report for the Chicago Area Waterways System Restoration and Recreation (CAWSRR) Study.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 12:15
|Photo ID:
|9648323
|VIRIN:
|260429-A-CH700-1234
|Resolution:
|1448x620
|Size:
|318.43 KB
|Location:
|CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|1
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|0
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U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Local Partners Advance Major Restoration Plan for Chicago’s Waterways
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