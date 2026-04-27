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    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Local Partners Advance Major Restoration Plan for Chicago’s Waterways

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    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Local Partners Advance Major Restoration Plan for Chicago’s Waterways

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Kyler Davis 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Chicago District, has taken a critical step toward large-scale ecosystem restoration of the Chicago Area Waterways System (CAWS) by completing a Federal Interest Determination (FID) report for the Chicago Area Waterways System Restoration and Recreation (CAWSRR) Study.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 12:15
    Photo ID: 9648323
    VIRIN: 260429-A-CH700-1234
    Resolution: 1448x620
    Size: 318.43 KB
    Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Local Partners Advance Major Restoration Plan for Chicago’s Waterways, by Kyler Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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