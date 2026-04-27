Kentucky welcomes newest officers

Photo By Spc. Isaiah Jackson | Officer Candidate School Class 68-26 poses for a group photograph following their graduation ceremony at Kentucky State University’s David H. Bradford Hall Auditorium in Frankfort, Kentucky, April 18, 2026. The class completed 12 months of rigorous training and were commissioned as officers in the Kentucky Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Isaiah Jackson) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Spc. Isaiah Jackson | Officer Candidate School Class 68-26 poses for a group photograph following their...... read more read more

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Officer Candidate School (OCS) Class 68-26 celebrated their graduation at Kentucky State University in Frankfort, Kentucky, April 18, 2026.

The newly commissioned officers were lauded by their families and senior leaders during the ceremony for having completed the 12-month course and meeting the requirements to become officers in the Kentucky National Guard.

Each candidate passed eight exams, a four-mile run, as well as six, nine, and 12-mile foot marches. Their training also included a 48-hour field training exercise, numerous leadership lanes, as well as cadre and peer evaluations, all in preparation to lead Soldiers in the Kentucky Army National Guard.

“These candidates have been tested, they have been tried, and they are ready for that coveted responsibility,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jack Rachau, commander of 2nd Battalion, 238th Regiment.

Brig. Gen. Joseph Lear, land component commander for the Kentucky Army National Guard, spoke directly to the graduates, offering advice after decades of service.

“Remember: family, education, your job, and yourself,” said Lear, “and you will do great things.”

Several awards were also presented to those who excelled during the training cycle. 2nd Lt. Co’Earia Clark, recipient of the Commandant’s Award, was recognized for her perseverance after facing numerous personal and professional challenges throughout her training.

Clark was enrolled in a master's degree program throughout OCS, maintained a 4.0 grade point average, while also serving as a detective with the Louisville Metro Police Department.

“Once something is placed on my heart to do, I give it my all and always put God first,” Clark said.

Guardsmen possess a unique combination of civilian-acquired expertise and military training that ensures their adaptability and agility as leaders when facing modern threats. This commissioning not only marks the next chapter of service for Kentucky’s newest officers, but also represents the Guard’s enduring commitment to growing mission-ready leaders prepared to serve the Commonwealth at home and the nation abroad.

“On behalf of the senior leaders of the Kentucky National Guard, congratulations,” said Lear. “Welcome to the beginning.”