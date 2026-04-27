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    Kentucky welcomes newest officers

    Kentucky Army National Guard OCS Class 68-26 Graduates

    Photo By Spc. Isaiah Jackson | Officer Candidate School Class 68-26 poses for a group photograph following their...... read more read more

    KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Story by Spc. Isaiah Jackson 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    FRANKFORT, Ky. – Officer Candidate School (OCS) Class 68-26 celebrated their graduation at Kentucky State University in Frankfort, Kentucky, April 18, 2026.

    The newly commissioned officers were lauded by their families and senior leaders during the ceremony for having completed the 12-month course and meeting the requirements to become officers in the Kentucky National Guard.

    Each candidate passed eight exams, a four-mile run, as well as six, nine, and 12-mile foot marches. Their training also included a 48-hour field training exercise, numerous leadership lanes, as well as cadre and peer evaluations, all in preparation to lead Soldiers in the Kentucky Army National Guard.

    “These candidates have been tested, they have been tried, and they are ready for that coveted responsibility,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jack Rachau, commander of 2nd Battalion, 238th Regiment.

    Brig. Gen. Joseph Lear, land component commander for the Kentucky Army National Guard, spoke directly to the graduates, offering advice after decades of service.

    “Remember: family, education, your job, and yourself,” said Lear, “and you will do great things.”

    Several awards were also presented to those who excelled during the training cycle. 2nd Lt. Co’Earia Clark, recipient of the Commandant’s Award, was recognized for her perseverance after facing numerous personal and professional challenges throughout her training.

    Clark was enrolled in a master's degree program throughout OCS, maintained a 4.0 grade point average, while also serving as a detective with the Louisville Metro Police Department.

    “Once something is placed on my heart to do, I give it my all and always put God first,” Clark said.

    Guardsmen possess a unique combination of civilian-acquired expertise and military training that ensures their adaptability and agility as leaders when facing modern threats. This commissioning not only marks the next chapter of service for Kentucky’s newest officers, but also represents the Guard’s enduring commitment to growing mission-ready leaders prepared to serve the Commonwealth at home and the nation abroad.

    “On behalf of the senior leaders of the Kentucky National Guard, congratulations,” said Lear. “Welcome to the beginning.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 12:20
    Story ID: 563902
    Location: KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky welcomes newest officers, by SPC Isaiah Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Kentucky Army National Guard OCS Class 68-26 Graduates
    Kentucky Army National Guard OCS Class 68-26 Graduates
    Kentucky Army National Guard OCS Class 68-26 Graduates
    Kentucky Army National Guard OCS Class 68-26 Graduates
    Kentucky Army National Guard OCS Class 68-26 Graduates
    Kentucky Army National Guard OCS Class 68-26 Graduates
    Kentucky Army National Guard OCS Class 68-26 Graduates
    Kentucky Army National Guard OCS Class 68-26 Graduates
    Kentucky Army National Guard OCS Class 68-26 Graduates
    Kentucky Army National Guard OCS Class 68-26 Graduates
    Kentucky Army National Guard OCS Class 68-26 Graduates
    Kentucky Army National Guard OCS Class 68-26 Graduates
    Kentucky Army National Guard OCS Class 68-26 Graduates
    Kentucky Army National Guard OCS Class 68-26 Graduates
    Kentucky Army National Guard OCS Class 68-26 Graduates
    Kentucky Army National Guard OCS Class 68-26 Graduates
    Kentucky Army National Guard OCS Class 68-26 Graduates
    Kentucky Army National Guard OCS Class 68-26 Graduates
    Kentucky Army National Guard OCS Class 68-26 Graduates
    Kentucky Army National Guard OCS Class 68-26 Graduates
    Kentucky Army National Guard OCS Class 68-26 Graduates
    Kentucky Army National Guard OCS Class 68-26 Graduates
    Kentucky Army National Guard OCS Class 68-26 Graduates
    Kentucky Army National Guard OCS Class 68-26 Graduates
    Kentucky Army National Guard OCS Class 68-26 Graduates
    Kentucky Army National Guard OCS Class 68-26 Graduates
    Kentucky Army National Guard OCS Class 68-26 Graduates
    Kentucky Army National Guard OCS Class 68-26 Graduates
    Kentucky Army National Guard OCS Class 68-26 Graduates
    Kentucky Army National Guard OCS Class 68-26 Graduates
    Kentucky Army National Guard OCS Class 68-26 Graduates
    Kentucky Army National Guard OCS Class 68-26 Graduates
    Kentucky Army National Guard OCS Class 68-26 Graduates
    Kentucky Army National Guard OCS Class 68-26 Graduates
    Kentucky Army National Guard OCS Class 68-26 Graduates
    Kentucky Army National Guard OCS Class 68-26 Graduates
    Kentucky Army National Guard OCS Class 68-26 Graduates
    Kentucky Army National Guard OCS Class 68-26 Graduates
    Kentucky Army National Guard OCS Class 68-26 Graduates

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    OCS
    238th Regiment
    Kentucky National Guard

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