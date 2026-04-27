Navy Exchange Service Command Again Honored for Hiring Veterans

Navy Exchange Service Command has once again been recognized as a 5 Star Employer by Vets Indexes. The award recognizes NEXCOM’s strong commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing and supporting veterans and the military-connected community.



“This marks the second consecutive year NEXCOM has been selected as a 5 Star Employer,” said Tonia Morgan, Director of Talent Acquisition at NEXCOM. “It means even more as it comes after one of the most challenging recruiting environments we’ve ever faced. My team leaned in by launching the SkillBridge program, hosting in-person events and continuing to build meaningful connections with the military community. This 5 Star Employer recognition is a direct reflection of all that hard work.”



Nearly half of NEXCOM’s global workforce of 13,000 associates have a military affiliation. Veterans and their family members can be found across all six of NEXCOM’s business lines, which include retail, services, uniforms, hospitality and telecommunications.



Vets Indexes analyzes employers' policies, practices and outcomes in detail in five categories: veteran job candidate recruiting and hiring; veteran employee development and retention;

veteran-inclusive policies and culture; support for members of the National Guard and Reserves; and military spouse/family support.

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