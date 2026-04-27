Gen. Dagvin R.M. Anderson, Commander of U.S. Africa Command Visits Algeria to Strengthen Strategic Cooperation on Regional Security

Photo By Africom Pao | General Dagvin R.M. Anderson, Commander of U.S. Africa Command, met with Chief of Staff General Saïd Chanegriha to discuss enhancing security cooperation and ongoing coordination in Algiers, Algeria, on Apr. 28, 2026. Their conversation focused on addressing regional challenges and promoting stability, reflecting a mutual commitment to peace and security in the region. (Courtesy Photo by U.S. Embassy Algiers) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Africom Pao | General Dagvin R.M. Anderson, Commander of U.S. Africa Command, met with Chief of...... read more read more

ALGIERS - Gen. Dagvin R.M. Anderson, Commander of United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) undertook an official visit to Algeria, Apr 27-28, 2026, aimed at reinforcing bilateral cooperation and advancing shared efforts toward regional stability and peace.

During the visit, the AFRICOM Commander laid a wreath at the Martyrs’ Memorial, paying tribute to Algeria’s history and honoring the memory of its martyrs.

The visit also included high-level meetings with senior Algerian officials, notably the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, and the Chief of Staff of the People’s National Army, General Said Chanegriha. Discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in counterterrorism efforts, addressing evolving security challenges in the Sahel region and enhancing coordination to combat transnational threats.

“The United States deeply values our relationship with Algeria; one built on mutual respect and shared interests. Following the Memorandum of Understanding we signed last year, we continue to work towards strengthening our bilateral security cooperation,” said General Dagvin Anderson, Commander, U.S. Africa Command.

This visit underscores the shared commitment of Algeria and the United States to foster collaborative approaches to ensuring security across the African continent.

"Algeria shares our concern regarding the growing terror threats destabilizing West Africa and the Sahel. We recognize that countering these challenges requires a unified effort; it is only by working together that we can achieve our mutual objectives, ensuring security and prosperity for our nations."

U.S. Africa Command is one of seven U.S. Department of War geographic combatant commands. The command is responsible for all U.S. military operations, exercises, security cooperation, and crisis response on the African continent to advance U.S. security and prosperity and promote regional stability.

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