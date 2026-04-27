Longtime IMCOM-Europe employee provides cloud environment expertise

Photo By Stefan Alford | Guido Ebert is part of the newly established IMCOM E JEDI Cell – Joint Environment...... read more read more Photo By Stefan Alford | Guido Ebert is part of the newly established IMCOM E JEDI Cell – Joint Environment for Development & Innovation – where he serves as the lead for development within the SharePoint, Power Platform, and Microsoft 365 cloud environment. see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany – Part of Guido Ebert’s job as a SharePoint Administrator/Power Platform Developer/Web designer for Installation Management Command-Europe is to provide technical oversight for the region’s Road Conditions website.

That’s only fitting, considering he’s spent a lot of time on the roads since joining IMCOM-E in 2006 when the command was still known as the Installation Management Agency and located in Heidelberg. He’s moved with the organization from there to Sembach, and now to Wiesbaden – and still commutes daily from the Kaiserslautern area.

But that’s only a small part of his duties as his current responsibilities include managing permissions within the IMCOM‑E cloud environment, supporting and delivering Microsoft 365 cloud solutions and projects, and developing SharePoint‑based solutions using Power Platform applications.

Before transitioning into the SharePoint – and later Microsoft 365 cloud – environment, the longtime contract worker was in Information Technology support and server administration, where his responsibilities included Tier II hardware and software support as well as administration of Citrix servers, print servers, and file servers.

That background set him up well for the transition to his current role as part of the newly established IMCOM‑E JEDI Cell – Joint Environment for Development & Innovation – where he serves as the lead for development within the SharePoint, Power Platform, and Microsoft 365 cloud environment.

“Each project presents its own set of challenges,” he said, “each one like a puzzle to solve, and I find real fulfillment in bringing a solution to life, especially when it improves workflows and strengthens office processes.”

Prior to all of his IMCOM experience, the Bad Kreuznach native began his career with the U.S. military in 1998 with the Civilian Human Resources Agency in Mannheim‑Seckenheim.

“In 1997, I accepted a short‑term assignment in Heidelberg to help address an employee shortage,” said Ebert. “One year later, I was hired permanently by the contracting company supporting the CHRA account.”

Despite all of the varied roles and responsibilities his position entails, he joked the most challenging part of his job is “the drive to Wiesbaden.”

In his downtime he likes to relax with puzzles, take his two dogs out for their daily ‘patrol,’ and occasionally play golf.

“Golf is great for perspective,” he said. “No matter how life is going, it could always be much worse.”