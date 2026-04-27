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    Guido Ebert Employee Spotlight

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    Guido Ebert Employee Spotlight

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    04.28.2026

    Photo by Stefan Alford 

    IMCOM Europe

    Guido Ebert is part of the newly established IMCOM E JEDI Cell – Joint Environment for Development & Innovation – where he serves as the lead for development within the SharePoint, Power Platform, and Microsoft 365 cloud environment.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 02:48
    Photo ID: 9647506
    VIRIN: 260429-A-ZH867-4643
    Resolution: 601x598
    Size: 93.85 KB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Guido Ebert Employee Spotlight, by Stefan Alford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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