Guido Ebert Employee Spotlight

Guido Ebert is part of the newly established IMCOM E JEDI Cell – Joint Environment for Development & Innovation – where he serves as the lead for development within the SharePoint, Power Platform, and Microsoft 365 cloud environment.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 02:48
|Photo ID:
|9647506
|VIRIN:
|260429-A-ZH867-4643
|Resolution:
|601x598
|Size:
|93.85 KB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Longtime IMCOM-Europe employee provides cloud environment expertise
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