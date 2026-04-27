Three San Diego Naval Branch Health Clinics Earn Gold Star for Health and Wellness Excellence

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason Afable | SAN DIEGO (April 28, 2026) — A graphic depicting the Navy Surgeon General’s Blue H - Health Promotion and Wellness Award. The Blue H Award recognizes Navy medical commands for excellence in clinical primary prevention services, community health promotion, and medical staff health policies. Three of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego’s branch clinics—Naval Branch Health Clinics North Island, Point Loma, and San Diego—recently earned the prestigious 2025 Gold Star Blue H Award for their sustained commitment to optimizing warfighter readiness and wellness across the fleet concentration area. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Afable) see less | View Image Page

Your browser does not support the audio element.

SAN DIEGO – Three of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego’s branch clinics were recognized for their outstanding commitment to health and wellness, each earning the prestigious Gold Star in the Navy Surgeon General’s 2025 Blue H Awards.

Naval Branch Health Clinic (NBHC) North Island, NBHC Point Loma, and NBHC San Diego received the top-level award for their exceptional programs promoting a culture of health for service members, their families, and staff.

The Blue H Award recognizes excellence in workplace health promotion policies, activities, and outcomes. Health topics covered include responsible drinking, healthy eating, active living, psychological health, sexual health, tobacco-free living, and weight management. The Gold Star is the highest level of achievement, awarded to medical commands that reach at least 56 points by implementing robust health promotion and wellness initiatives throughout the year.

Capt. David Foster, director for branch clinics at NMRTC San Diego, lauded the efforts of the clinic teams.

"I am incredibly proud of our teams at North Island, Point Loma, and San Diego," said Capt. David Foster. "In the midst of sustaining warfighter readiness across the San Diego fleet concentration area, they have remained focused on the foundational work of keeping our Sailors, Marines, and their families healthy. This recognition is a testament to their dedication and the high-impact health and wellness programs they provide every single day."

The award reflects a command-wide commitment to readiness through proactive health and wellness education and support. The individual clinic leaders highlighted their teams' specific contributions.

"Receiving the Blue H Gold Star award is an honor that reflects the hard work and dedication of the entire NBHC San Diego team," said Cmdr. Leticia Banker, NBHC San Diego's officer-in-charge. "We are committed to fostering a culture of health and readiness, and this award validates our efforts to provide the best wellness resources and support for our warfighters."

Cmdr. Meghan Weaver, officer-in-charge of NBHC Point Loma, also commented on the achievement.

"The health and well-being of our personnel and our patients at Point Loma is our top priority," said Cmdr. Meghan Weaver. "Earning the Blue H Gold Star is a significant achievement for our clinic. It showcases our team's commitment to creating and sustaining a healthy and resilient force, ready to meet any challenge."

For NBHC North Island, the award highlights a sustained focus on proactive health measures.

"This Blue H Gold Star award is a direct reflection of the phenomenal effort by the staff at NBHC North Island," said Cmdr. Gabriel Gizaw, NBCH North Island's officer-in-charge. "Their proactive approach to health promotion ensures our service members have the tools and knowledge to maintain peak performance and readiness. We are honored by this command achievement."

The official announcement from the Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) congratulated all winners for their outstanding efforts and commitment to excellence in optimizing warfighter wellness.

The mission of NMCSD is to optimize health and enhance readiness. NMCSD employs more than 5,500 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore.