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    Three San Diego Naval Branch Health Clinics Earn Gold Star for Health and Wellness Excellence

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    Three San Diego Naval Branch Health Clinics Earn Gold Star for Health and Wellness Excellence

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason Afable 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    SAN DIEGO (April 28, 2026) — A graphic depicting the Navy Surgeon General’s Blue H - Health Promotion and Wellness Award. The Blue H Award recognizes Navy medical commands for excellence in clinical primary prevention services, community health promotion, and medical staff health policies. Three of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego’s branch clinics—Naval Branch Health Clinics North Island, Point Loma, and San Diego—recently earned the prestigious 2025 Gold Star Blue H Award for their sustained commitment to optimizing warfighter readiness and wellness across the fleet concentration area. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Afable)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 18:51
    Photo ID: 9646976
    VIRIN: 260428-N-KM181-1001
    Resolution: 1350x1125
    Size: 174.08 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Three San Diego Naval Branch Health Clinics Earn Gold Star for Health and Wellness Excellence, by PO3 Jason Afable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Blue H Award, NMCSD, NMTC San Diego, Health and Wellness

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