Three San Diego Naval Branch Health Clinics Earn Gold Star for Health and Wellness Excellence

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SAN DIEGO (April 28, 2026) — A graphic depicting the Navy Surgeon General’s Blue H - Health Promotion and Wellness Award. The Blue H Award recognizes Navy medical commands for excellence in clinical primary prevention services, community health promotion, and medical staff health policies. Three of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego’s branch clinics—Naval Branch Health Clinics North Island, Point Loma, and San Diego—recently earned the prestigious 2025 Gold Star Blue H Award for their sustained commitment to optimizing warfighter readiness and wellness across the fleet concentration area. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Afable)