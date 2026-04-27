145th FSS Airmen sharpen disaster relief capabilities

Photo By Senior Airman Zeno Kang | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Moses Brooks, 145th Force Support Squadron services specialist, inventories slotted spoons during a three-day training course at the Charlotte Air National Guard Base, Charlotte, N.C., April 21-23, 2026. The course focused on operating and maintaining the unit’s Disaster Readiness Mobile Kitchen Trailer, strengthening the wing’s ability to provide hot meals during emergency response operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Zeno Kang) see less | View Image Page

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Airmen assigned to the 145th Force Support Squadron (FSS) participate in a three-day training course at the Charlotte Air National Guard base, Charlotte, N.C., April 21-23, focused on operating and maintaining the unit’s Disaster Readiness Mobile Kitchen Trailer (DRMKT), strengthening the wing’s ability to provide hot meals during emergency response operations.

The training was led by representatives from Babington Technology, LLC, the manufacturer of the mobile kitchen system. Babington Technology provided hands-on instruction in setup, inventory management, troubleshooting and transport considerations.

“This equipment gives us the ability to serve our community when disasters happen and support our members during drill weekends,” said Senior Master Sgt. Rhonda Martin, 145th FSS services superintendent. “Training like this keeps our team ready when we are needed most.”

The DRMKT is designed to deploy to locations where traditional dining facilities may be unavailable or damaged, allowing Airmen to prepare meals in austere environments. This training is essential to ensuring the unit remains prepared to support both state emergency missions and routine operations.

The training also explored ways to improve the system’s mobility and future deployment options, including potential airlift transport aboard a C-17 Globemaster III for rapid response missions.

“It’s important for leadership and operators to understand how the trailer works so we can respond quickly and keep operations moving,” said Tech. Sgt. Brittany Meadows, 145th FSS services geographically separated unit NCO in charge.

In the same sentiment, Staff Sgt. Moses Brooks, 145th FSS services specialist, emphasized that the hands-on training equips Airmen to troubleshoot potential issues independently and maintain operations without relying on outside support.

“When something happens, you have to be ready immediately,” said Staff Sgt. Brooks. “This training helps make sure our Airmen know the equipment and can perform when it counts.”

Funded by the National Guard Bureau, this training has become an annual opportunity for wing members to build readiness skills while reinforcing the ability to respond at home and abroad.