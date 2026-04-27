17 Nations Complete Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Training in Senegal

Photo By Sgt. Mitchell Johnson | Exercise Obangame Express (OE) 2026 participants practice close quarters battle techniques at La Base Militaire de Bel Air, Senegal, April 21, 2026. OE26 is one of three regional maritime exercises led by U.S. Sixth Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities to African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson) see less | View Image Page

Naval forces from 17 nations executed Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) operations in Senegal as part of Exercise Obangame Express 2026, a multinational effort aimed at strengthening maritime security in West African waters.

Led by Senegal’s Special Forces Marine unit, the training brought together boarding teams from across Africa, including 11 Gulf of Guinea countries, to practice counter-piracy and interdiction tactics. The drills progressed from classroom briefings to full-mission boardings on simulated suspect vessels.

“More than half of African regional economies rely on safe and lawful use of the maritime environment,” said Rear Adm. Kelly Ward, commander of U.S. Sixth Fleet’s Task Force 66. “Obangame Express provides a venue for nations to work together and train in areas such as VBSS to ensure maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea.”

Obangame Express, now in its 15th year, is one of three regional maritime exercises coordinated by U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) and conducted by U.S. Sixth Fleet. The event supports the Yaoundé Code of Conduct and the Africa Partnership Station by building real-world maritime enforcement skills and operational independence among partner nations.

Maritime security is critical to the overall security and stability of the African continent, where 38 of its 54 countries are coastal nations. Seaborne trade is the lifeblood of global trade, as 90 percent of all trade travels via the world's oceans and almost a third of all trade passes through the Mediterranean Sea.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies found that the Gulf of Guinea, which has nearly 20 commercial seaports, represents 25 percent of African maritime traffic. More than half of African regional economic activity relies on safe and lawful use of the maritime environment, making maritime security essential to economic development and sustainment. Illegal, unreported and undocumented (IUU) fishing is particularly harmful to the local economy, with some estimates finding that it accounts for 65 percent of the legally reported catch. VBSS capabilities are essential for enforcing maritime law in exclusive economic zones, where illegal activity often crosses national boundaries.

"In the face of the proliferation of increasingly complex, hybrid and transnational maritime threats, i has become essential for states to develop robust, credible and interoperable VBSS capabilities in order to ensure the protection of their strategic interests and the maintenance of order at sea," said Lt. Cmdr. Alimamy Mbaye Bassene, executive officer of the Ecole de la Maritime Nationale for the Senegalese Navy.

Boarding teams trained in tactical ship entries, evidence handling and search procedures, including fisheries inspection. Instructors used a “crawl, walk, run” method, beginning with lectures and culminating in realistic at-sea boardings involving role players.

Obangame Express increases the interoperability of African, European, and U.S. maritime forces and improves naval cooperation to ensure regional maritime security. The exercise provided all participating nations an opportunity to work side-by-side to synchronize and rehearse for real-world scenarios.

In preparation for Obangame Express, U.S. Navy Seabees from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1 completed construction work at Senegal Navy Bel Air Base in Dakar, Senegal, where VBSS training was held. The upgrades included building aVBSS shoot house and improving a small arms range.

With piracy, smuggling, and illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing continuing to threaten regional stability and economic prosperity, officials say exercises like Obangame Express are critical.

“Coordinated action between countries is essential in maintaining maritime security and freedom of navigation for all nations,” said Ward. "I want to thank our Senegal navy partners for their continued leadership in protecting the natural resources and upholding the rule of law in West African waters."

Participating forces now return home with stronger skills, closer ties, and a clearer understanding of how to operate jointly in complex maritime environments.

Obangame Express is one of three regional maritime exercises led by U.S. Sixth Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities to African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns.

Nations taking part in OE26 included Angola, Benin, Cameroon, Congo, Cot D’Ivoire, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria, Sao Tome, Sierra Leone, Togo, Cabo Verde, Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Guinea Bissau, Guinea Equatorial, Senegal, Gambia, Guinea, Republic of Congo, Belgium, Denmark, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Netherlands, Brazil, Morocco, Tunisia, Mauritania and United States.

Commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allies, international partners, and other U.S. government departments and agencies to advance U.S. national interests, security and stability in Europe and Africa.