Community meeting to provide updates about Tulsa-West Tulsa Levee Project

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TULSA, Okla. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District will provide updates about the Tulsa-West Tulsa Levee Safety Project during a community meeting, 6 p.m. Thursday, April 30 at the Common Good, Northwest Tulsa Hub at 19 S. 49th W. Ave.

The Tulsa District, Tulsa County Drainage District 12, along with project partners from Tulsa County and City of Tulsa will address questions about the project.

Construction efforts will include filter berms and toe drains to improve drainage and reduce likelihood of levee erosion in future flood events. The Tulsa District expects major construction efforts to begin in 2027.

Approximately, 10,000 people and more than $1 billion in property, including schools, businesses and public services, rely upon the Tulsa-West Tulsa Levee as a defensive barrier to Arkansas River flooding.

The Tulsa-West Tulsa Levee Safety Project began with a feasibility study authorized by the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018. In the April 2020 Chief’s Report, Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite, then USACE Chief of Engineers, recommended the project to Congress.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of 2021, and the Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2022, provided federal funding for the project. The State of Oklahoma appropriated funding to provide local matching funds in May 2024.

The Tulsa District Tulsa District began construction of the Tulsa-West Tulsa Levee after passage of the Flood Control Act of 1941 and relinquished the completed system to Tulsa County Drainage District 12 for operations and maintenance in 1945.

Since 1939, Tulsa District projects have collectively prevented $42.5 billion in flood damage and contributed to more than $1 billion in recreation-related visitor spending in Fiscal Year 2025. The Tulsa District plans, executes, delivers, operates, and maintains water resource, infrastructure and military construction projects that promote public safety, spark economic activity and support the nation’s warfighters.

Additional information about the Tulsa-West Tulsa Levee Safety Project is available at the Tulsa-West Tulsa Levee Project web page.