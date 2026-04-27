USAG Rheinland-Pfalz education center celebrates its graduates with graduation ceremony

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – More than 50 servicemembers, civilians and veterans from across U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz crossed the stage to celebrate their academic achievements during the garrison’s Army Continuing Education System (ACES) Graduation Recognition Ceremony, held April 24 at the Tiger Theater on Sembach Kaserne.
The ACES graduation ceremony serves as an opportunity for graduates who are far from their institutions of higher learning to participate in a graduation ceremony, complete with pomp and circumstance, walking the stage, and ceremonial “turning of the tassel” from right to left to signify the transition from a candidate to a graduate.
Each graduate arrived at this moment through long hours of study balanced with the demands of their day-to-day responsibilities.
Command Sgt. Maj. Randy Rivera, the garrison’s senior enlisted advisor, pointed to the daily choices behind their success.
“You chose to log in when you were tired,” he said. “You chose to study when others were resting. You chose to grow when others took it easy, and that matters. Today, you’re winners.”
Rivera encouraged the graduates to carry that same drive forward as they move beyond their academic goals.
“There’s going to be a gap in your schedule,” said Rivera. “Fill it with that same excellence -- helping others and striving to be your best.”
Throughout the ceremony, graduates exchanged smiles across the room while speakers recognized the effort it took to reach this milestone.
Sgt. 1st Class Michael Edwards, internal control manager for the 45th Finance Center, said the moment felt surreal as he celebrated the completion of his Master of Business Administration degree in Project Management from Columbia Southern University.
“Walking across that stage symbolizes the dedication and perseverance that brought me to this point,” he said. In the audience, his children watched. They were part of the reason Edwards kept going even as the workload grew.
“As a dad, having my children here to witness this day fills me with pride and reminds me why I never give up,” he said. “I’m grateful for the support system that helped me reach this achievement.”
The ceremony recognized graduates across a range of academic programs and disciplines, including:
Associate Degree Graduates:
Staff Sgt. Jermel Bell - Associate of Arts, General Studies, University of Maryland Global Campus
Sgt. Christian Eric Billote - Associate of Arts, Business Administration and Management, University of Arkansas – Grantham
Sgt. Austin Cardon - Associate of Science, Fire Science, American Military University
Sgt. Malaika Craig - Associate of Arts, General Studies, University of Maryland Global Campus
Sgt. Jamilla Harris - Associate of Arts, General Studies, University of Maryland Global Campus
Sgt. Lydia Lafferty - Associate of Arts, General Studies, University of Maryland Global Campus. Dean’s List
Sgt. Vaelua Misiaita - Associate of Arts, Interdisciplinary Studies, American Military University
Sgt. Monique Moraga - Associate of Arts, General Studies, University of Maryland Global Campus
Sgt. Christopher Rodriguez Lopez - Associate of Arts, Interdisciplinary Studies, American Military University. Dean’s List
Sgt. 1st Class Carmen Sinkfield - Associate of Arts, General Studies, University of Maryland Global Campus
Mrs. Ashley Zubia (U.S. Army-Veteran) - Associate of Arts, General Studies, University of Maryland Global Campus. Dean’s List. USAG-RP UMGC Representative
CW2 Waldemar Maldonado - Master of Science, Cloud Computing Systems, University of Maryland Global Campus. Phi Kappa Phi, Upsilon Pi Epsilon
Staff Sgt. Semere Mekonen - Master of Science, Cyber Security Technology, University of Maryland Global Campus
Staff Sgt. Ruth Oloyede - Master of Science, Health Information Management, American Military University. High Academic Achievement
1st Lt. Chris Palaguachi - Master of Business Administration, American Intercontinental University Online
Staff Sgt. Sara Plant - Master of Arts, Public History, Southern New Hampshire University. National Society of Leadership
Mrs. Jessica Richardson - Master of Arts, Management, Concentration in Organizational Leadership, American Public University System. Golden Key International Honour Society, Delta Mu Delta
Sgt. 1st Class Michael Riffey - Master of Science, International Relations, Troy University
Jane Robles - Master of Science, Acquisition and Contract Management, University of Maryland Global Campus. USAG-RP UMGC Representative
Itzia Rubio - Master of Science, Clinical and Mental Health Counseling, Bellevue University. USAG-RP ACES Army Education Counselor
Sgt. 1st Class Jack Schneiderman - Master of Science, Business Analytics, Mercer University. AACSB Honor Roll. Beta Gamma Sigma, Phi Kappa Phi
Baccalaureate Degree Graduates:
Staff Sgt. Mae Asis - Bachelor of Arts, Supply Chain Management, Transportation and Logistics Management, American Military University
Master Sgt. DeMar Bowman - Bachelor of Arts, Human Resources Management, American Military University. Magna Cum Laude
Sgt. 1st Class Athena Conway - Bachelor of Science, Human Resources Management, Columbia College. Cum Laude
Staff Sgt. Ana Fajardo - Bachelor of Science, Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Grand Canyon University. National Society of Collegiate Scholars
Sgt. 1st Class Eric Foryah - Bachelor of Science, Environmental Science, American Military University
Staff Sgt. Katlin Gillespie - Bachelor of Science, Social Science, Excelsior University
Sgt. 1st Class Ronald Griffith - Bachelor of Science, Business Administration, University of Maryland Global Campus
Sgt. Thijsa Innocent-Niles - Bachelor of Science, Information Technology Management, American Military University
Staff Sgt. Jesse Lawson - Bachelor of Science, Sports and Health Sciences, American Military University
Staff Sgt. Omar Lozada Rodriguez - Bachelor of Arts, Transportation and Logistics Management, American Military University
Master Sgt. Jermaine Marcus - Bachelor of Science, Business Administration and Management, Management Studies, University of Maryland Global Campus
Sgt. 1st Class Alyssa Mirea - Bachelor of Science, Cybersecurity Technology, University of Maryland Global Campus
CW2 Jeremiah Murray - Bachelor of Science, National Security, Intelligence and Security Analysis, Excelsior University
Sgt. 1st Class Héctor Negron Reyes - Bachelor of Science, Legal Studies, University of Maryland Global Campus
Staff Sgt. David Nuñez - Bachelor of Science, Psychology, University of Maryland Global Campus. Dean’s List
Staff Sgt. Manuel Rebolledo - Bachelor of Arts, Business Administration, American Military University
Staff Sgt. Stevonna Reyes - Bachelor of Arts, Transportation and Logistics Management, American Military University
Staff Sgt. Jerry Rudolph - Bachelor of Science, Finance, Minor in Accounting, University of Maryland Global Campus
Sgt. Lucner Similien - Bachelor of Science, Business Administration, Columbia Southern University. Summa Cum Laude
Spc. Joshua Smith - Bachelor of Arts, Management, American Military University
Sgt. Weijing Zhang - Bachelor of Science, Psychology, University of Maryland Global Campus. Magna Cum Laude, Dean’s List
Master Degree Graduates:
Mrs. Latoya Bell - Master of Arts, Psychology, The University of Arizona Global Campus
Mrs. Lucy Brown - Master of Arts, Human Resources Management, American Public University
Sgt. Maria Victoria Carrascal - Master of Business Administration, University of Maryland Global Campus
Mr. Collin Cash (U.S. Army-Retired) - Master of Business Administration, Washington State University
Staff Sgt. Jaime Davila Lara - Master of Arts in Emergency and Disaster Management and Homeland Security, American Military University. Summa Cum Laude.
Sgt. 1st Class Michael Edwards - Master of Business Administration, Project Management, Columbia Southern University
Sgt. Terry-Lee Harrison - Master of Arts, Management – Human Resource Management, American Military University
Mrs. Jessica Hill (U.S. Air Force-Retired) - Master of Science, Leadership, Trident University. With honors. Order of the Eastern Stars and Daughters
Sgt. 1st Class LaTrice Lewis-Turner - Master of Science, Acquisition and Contract Management, Florida Institute of Technology. Sergeant Audie Murphy Club (SAMC), Noncommissioned Officer Association (NCOA)
Mr. Glen Smith - Master of Business Administration, Grand Canyon University
Capt. Keisha Smithers - Master of Science, Public Health Nursing, Grand Canyon University. Magna Cum Laude
Mrs. Kasey Markita Wade - Master of Arts, Human Services Administration, The University of Arizona Global Campus. Alpha Lambda Chapter of Alpha Sigma Lambda Honor Society, Golden Key International Honour Society
Doctoral Graduates:
Dr. Alexis Grant-Panting - PhD, Sociology, Texas Woman’s University. With honors. American Sociological Association, Association of Black Sociologists, and Rural Sociological Society
Dr. Ruthan Monrose - Doctorate in Education (Curriculum and Instruction), Liberty University. Graduate with highest honors. USAG-RP ACES BSEP Instructor
Dr. Dawn Proctor (US Air Force-Retired) - PhD, Management, Walden University. Honor and Distinction. Delta Mu Delta International Academic Honor Society in Business
USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’ Army Continuing Education System serves as a symbol of lifelong learning, readiness and resilience, providing flexible and high-quality education programs to support the entire Army. Through initiatives like the graduation recognition ceremony, ACES empowers military personnel, civilians and veterans to achieve their academic goals while maintaining their dedication to serving their country.
U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz sets, serves, and secures the total force community, enabling power projection for the European Theater.
Connect with us:https://linktr.ee/usag_rp
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 09:20
|Story ID:
|563745
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
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|28
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