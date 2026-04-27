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    US Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Army Continuing Education Service Graduation Ceremony

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    US Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Army Continuing Education Service Graduation Ceremony

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Terry Vongsouthi 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz's Army Continuing Education System (ACES) honored more than 50 military personnel, civilians, and veterans during its third annual graduation recognition ceremony at the Tiger Theater on Sembach Kaserne, Germany, April 24, 2026. The event celebrated the graduates' dedication to advancing their education and achieving academic excellence. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Terry Vongsouthi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 09:37
    Photo ID: 9645195
    VIRIN: 260424-A-YK067-1001
    Resolution: 1024x683
    Size: 290 KB
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, US Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Army Continuing Education Service Graduation Ceremony, by SGT Terry Vongsouthi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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