Photo By Ashley Berumen | KINGS BAY, Ga. (April 9, 2026) Lt. j.g. Erik Lisewski and Rob Birke, from Strategic...... read more read more Photo By Ashley Berumen | KINGS BAY, Ga. (April 9, 2026) Lt. j.g. Erik Lisewski and Rob Birke, from Strategic Weapons Facility Atlantic's security department, climb the obstacle course rope during the Marine Corps Security Force Battalion (MCSFBn) Kings Bay’s 15th annual Dunham Challenge, at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Ga. The Dunham Challenge is a rigorous fitness event that honors the memory and sacrifice of Cpl. Jason Dunham. Participants carry 35-pound rucksacks across nearly six miles of 11 events including tactical marksmanship, a HMMWV push, an obstacle course, ending with a 100-yard swim. On April 14, 2004, while serving in Iraq, Cpl. Dunham made the ultimate sacrifice, shielding his fellow Marines from a grenade. For his incredible heroism, he was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor. (U.S. Navy photo by Ashley Berumen/released) see less | View Image Page

Honoring a Hero: MCSFBn Hosts Annual Dunham Challenge at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Marine Corps Security Force Battalion (MCSFBn) hosted the annual Dunham Challenge at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Ga., April 9. The fitness event included 23 teams of local active-duty military personnel and Department of War civilians testing their physical strength and mental fortitude.

Among the competitors was Rob Birke, a Marine veteran and the Civilian Security Department Supervisor for Strategic Weapons Facility Atlantic (SWFLANT), who competed alongside a team of both SWFLANT government civilians and active-duty Sailors.

“The true magic of this challenge reveals itself in the team dynamic,” said Birke. “The best part is knowing you can draw strength from your teammates when your own reserves are low, and in turn, offer them your strength when they need it most. It’s a powerful, unspoken exchange of motivation, shared purpose, and resilience that carries you through the challenge’s toughest moments.”

Birke, who’s competed every year since discovering the event, explained why he continues to participate.

“This is my fourth year taking on the Dunham Challenge,” said Birke. “I return each year for two fundamental reasons –first, to pay tribute to the profound sacrifice of Cpl. Dunham, and second, to immerse myself in the incredible spirit of teamwork that defines this event.”

The challenge honors the legacy of Cpl. Jason Dunham, who served at MCSFBn Kings Bay from 2000 to 2003. On April 14, 2004, while deployed to Iraq and serving as a squad leader with Company K, 3rd Battalion, 7th Marines, Dunham’s unit responded to an ambush on their battalion commander’s convoy. Dunham shouted a warning and, without hesitation, threw himself onto a grenade, covering it with his Kevlar helmet and his body.

He absorbed the full blast, saving the lives of his fellow Marines. Eight days later, he succumbed to his injuries. President George W. Bush posthumously awarded him the Medal of Honor, making him the first Marine Corps recipient for Operation Iraqi Freedom.

To commemorate his heroism, MCSFBn created the Dunham Challenge. During the event, teams of five navigate a nearly six-mile course while carrying a 35-pound rucksack. The course consists of 11 events including marksmanship, an obstacle course, canoe rowing, a Humvee push, and a lap swim.

1st Lt. Benjamin Jackson, MCSFBn’s Bravo Company Operations and Training Officer, is already looking ahead to training and competing in next year’s competition with his current team.

“We set the standard for our time so, coming back next year, we’d definitely have to improve,” said Jackson.

Each participant who completed the challenge was given a commemorative t-shirt and finisher’s medal.

At the conclusion of the event, the battalion’s leadership announced the top three teams and presented them with helmets, a poignant symbol of Dunham’s selflessness.

For Jackson, the challenge fosters a sense of camaraderie among participants.

“This event is important because you’re telling your teammates, ‘Hey, no matter what, I’d do anything for you guys and take care of you guys,” said Jackson. “Because at the end of the day, it’s about looking out for the people to your left and right. We have a job to do.”

The Dunham Challenge serves as more than just a physical challenge, it ensures that Cpl. Dunham’s legacy is never forgotten. In addition to the annual event, MCSFBn named its barracks in his honor, and the U.S. Navy commissioned the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG-109) to carry his name, as a reminder of his sacrifice, across the globe.