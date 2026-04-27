Keep legal and financial records in the books!

Photo By Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd | U.S. Air Force “Keep it in the books” graphic highlights essential documentation needed to maintain mission readiness, created at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 23, 2026. The legal office and Military and Family Readiness Center co-hosted a briefing about essential topics for our Airmen and their families, including healthcare, estate, power of attorney, and financial planning. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd) see less | View Image Page

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – Books are imprinted into our lives; from fiction to blogs, we keep those memorable titles on the shelves. As the years pass, our library grows. The Military and Family Readiness Center and the Ramstein Law Center turned Airmen into ‘perusers’, hosting a class on individual, legal and financial literacy to add to their knowledge bookshelves at Ramstein Air Base, April 24, 2026.

Our Airmen, families and civilians are the framework of the mission.

“We don’t always know where and when the mission will take us and our family won’t always know what is happening,” said U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Wesley Li, 86th Airlift Wing assistant staff judge advocate. “Knowing that your family's future is secured through proactive planning for different scenarios, members can put focus on the mission at hand.”

The brief covered the importance of regular power of attorney and health care power of attorney, living will, wills, and different estate and financial planning tools, based on the chapter of each Airmen’s life in the U.S. Air Force. In summation, these legal forms offer service members and their loved ones control, protection and continuity with their personal interests.

“We carry all these documents from PCS [Permanent Change of Station] to PCS,” said Jannette Crider, Military Family Readiness Center personal finance counselor. “No matter the change, it's important to know where these documents are at all times; they should be kept forever.”

The binding of law and life is tightly tethered, so it's essential for Airmen to seek assistance before the issue becomes a serious problem. If you have any questions on legal documents, bookmark: 86aw.jac.legalassistance@us.af.mil or 314-480-5911.