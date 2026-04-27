U.S. Air Force “Keep it in the books” graphic highlights essential documentation needed to maintain mission readiness, created at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 23, 2026. The legal office and Military and Family Readiness Center co-hosted a briefing about essential topics for our Airmen and their families, including healthcare, estate, power of attorney, and financial planning. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 07:59
|Photo ID:
|9644878
|VIRIN:
|280426-F-BD538-1003
|Resolution:
|3840x3841
|Size:
|945.89 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Hometown:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Keep legal and financial records in the books!, by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Keep legal and financial records in the books!
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