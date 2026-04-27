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    Keep legal and financial records in the books!

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    Keep legal and financial records in the books!

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.27.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force “Keep it in the books” graphic highlights essential documentation needed to maintain mission readiness, created at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 23, 2026. The legal office and Military and Family Readiness Center co-hosted a briefing about essential topics for our Airmen and their families, including healthcare, estate, power of attorney, and financial planning. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 07:59
    Photo ID: 9644878
    VIRIN: 280426-F-BD538-1003
    Resolution: 3840x3841
    Size: 945.89 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Hometown: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Keep legal and financial records in the books!, by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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