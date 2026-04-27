Keep legal and financial records in the books!

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U.S. Air Force “Keep it in the books” graphic highlights essential documentation needed to maintain mission readiness, created at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 23, 2026. The legal office and Military and Family Readiness Center co-hosted a briefing about essential topics for our Airmen and their families, including healthcare, estate, power of attorney, and financial planning. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd)