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    King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive at Joint Base Andrews for state visit

    King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive at Joint Base Andrews for state visit

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Isaac March | U.S. service members with an armed forces full honor cordon and Department of War...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2026

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Isaac March 

    316th Wing

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. — Their Majesties of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, King Charles III and Queen Camilla, arrived at Joint Base Andrews to begin a state visit to the United States, April 27, 2026.

    The diplomatic visit, marking His Majesty’s first since his ascension to the throne, included an armed forces full honor cordon representing all six military branches and musical honors from the U.S. Air Force Band. During the rendering of honors, two three-man color teams carried the U.S. flag and the flag of the United Kingdom.

    Senior officials from the Department of War, alongside U.S. service members, greeted Their Majesties before they departed for scheduled diplomatic events in the National Capital Region.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 10:36
    Story ID: 563722
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive at Joint Base Andrews for state visit, by TSgt Isaac March, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive at Joint Base Andrews for state visit
    King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive at Joint Base Andrews for state visit
    King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive at Joint Base Andrews for state visit
    King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive at Joint Base Andrews for state visit
    King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive at Joint Base Andrews for state visit
    King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive at Joint Base Andrews for state visit
    King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive at Joint Base Andrews for state visit
    King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive at Joint Base Andrews for state visit
    King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive at Joint Base Andrews for state visit
    King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive at Joint Base Andrews for state visit
    King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive at Joint Base Andrews for state visit
    King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive at Joint Base Andrews for state visit
    King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive at Joint Base Andrews for state visit
    King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive at Joint Base Andrews for state visit
    King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive at Joint Base Andrews for state visit
    King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive at Joint Base Andrews for state visit
    King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive at Joint Base Andrews for state visit

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    honorguard
    unitedkingdom
    awardceremony
    militaryhonors
    statevisit

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