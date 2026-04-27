King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive at Joint Base Andrews for state visit

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Isaac March | U.S. service members with an armed forces full honor cordon and Department of War...... read more read more

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Isaac March | U.S. service members with an armed forces full honor cordon and Department of War security personnel stand at attention in front of a United Kingdom aircraft at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, April 27, 2026. The team awaited the arrival of Their Majesties of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, King Charles III and Queen Camilla, for their first state visit to the United States since His Majesty's ascension to the throne. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Isaac March) see less | View Image Page