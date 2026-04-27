JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. — Their Majesties of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, King Charles III and Queen Camilla, arrived at Joint Base Andrews to begin a state visit to the United States, April 27, 2026.
The diplomatic visit, marking His Majesty’s first since his ascension to the throne, included an armed forces full honor cordon representing all six military branches and musical honors from the U.S. Air Force Band. During the rendering of honors, two three-man color teams carried the U.S. flag and the flag of the United Kingdom.
Senior officials from the Department of War, alongside U.S. service members, greeted Their Majesties before they departed for scheduled diplomatic events in the National Capital Region.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 10:36
|Story ID:
|563722
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive at Joint Base Andrews for state visit, by TSgt Isaac March, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.