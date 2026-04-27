U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announces day-use fees at Big Hill Lake

TULSA, Okla. —The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District will begin collecting day-use fees at Timber Hill and Mound Valley boat ramps at Big Hill Lake near Cherryvale, Kan., May 1.

A $5 daily launch fee will be implemented at boat launch areas. Annual passes are available for $40 and may be purchased by visiting http://www.recreation.gov, by scanning the QR code displayed at each boat ramp, by using the Ventek payment system at the Mound Valley Campground gatehouse, or by visiting a lake office.

“We are committed to making this transition as seamless as possible for our guests by clearly marking fee areas and offering convenient payment methods,” said Chris Hammerschmidt, lake manager, Big Hill Lake, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Visitors who purchase an annual pass online or through the Ventek payment system must present proof of purchase at a lake office to receive a physical pass. Those purchasing a one-day pass will need to enter their license plate number to validate the purchase.

The annual pass is valid at USACE-managed swim beaches and recreation areas nationwide.

For further details regarding the new fee structure or to acquire an annual pass, please reach out to the Big Hill Lake office at (620) 336-2741.