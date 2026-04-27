NAMRU EURAFCENT Executive Officer Oversees Research into Operational Health Threats

Courtesy Photo | SIGONELLA, Italy (April 7, 2026) Cmdr. Micah Kinney, executive officer, Naval Medical...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SIGONELLA, Italy (April 7, 2026) Cmdr. Micah Kinney, executive officer, Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) EURAFCENT, poses outside of the command headquarters. Kinney supports military medical research in his role by collaborating with various commands and mission partners. NAMRU EURAFCENT, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, conducts research, surveillance and studies of vaccines, therapeutic agents, diagnostic assays and vector control measures in the EUCOM, AFRICOM and CENTCOM Areas of Responsibility to better prevent and treat infectious diseases in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health, readiness and lethality. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Enya Williams/Released) see less | View Image Page

Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) EURAFCENT supports force health protection and warfighter readiness. The command identifies, studies and mitigates infectious disease threats that can degrade operational capability in forward-deployed and austere environments. By emphasizing early detection, surveillance and prevention, the command’s work has and continues to provide combatant commanders with actionable medical information to strengthen mission effectiveness.



Cmdr. Micah J. Kinney has been the executive officer for NAMRU EURAFCENT since 2023. During his tenure, he has seen first-hand the impact that military medical research and development plays in readiness.



“You can see tanks, ships and aircraft, but not pathogens,” Kinney explained. “Disease can take service members out of the fight just as easily as battle injuries. If we can prevent illness before it impacts our forces, we preserve combat power and readiness, and enable personnel to return to the fight quicker.”



Under Kinney’s leadership at NAMRU EURAFCENT, the command has reinforced joint and multinational interoperability with Navy medical counterparts, U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force partners and with partner nations in Africa and the Middle East. Kinney has taken an active leadership role in building and formalizing these partnerships.



"As executive officer of NAMRU EURAFCENT, Cmdr. Kinney masterfully navigates the intense complexities of driving critical medical research across three distinct combatant commands,” said Capt. Michael Prouty, commanding officer, NAMRU EURAFCENT. “By drawing on a wealth of operational experiences, Kinney provides the visionary leadership necessary to advance our scientific mission in these challenging environments.”



NAMRU EURAFCENT, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, supports military exercises to ensure research efforts remain aligned with operational requirements. The command has also enhanced research delivery during Kinney’s tenure through its laboratory at Camp Lemonnier, supporting disease surveillance and increased force health protection through important studies, such as an enhanced treatment for traveler’s diarrhea.



“We have to continually evaluate how to employ new technology that can operate in challenging and resource-constrained environments,” Kinney said. “That is essential to conducting disease surveillance and research where our forces operate.”



Kinney also underscored the importance of maintaining scientific rigor and staying ahead of emerging infectious disease threats.



“We are a learning organization,” he explained. “We must constantly understand what is new and what has not yet been explored, as well as stay current on the most up-to-date information before someone else gets there first. We work closely with Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Sigonella and colleagues across Naval Medical Forces Atlantic and Pacific as one team in Navy Medicine. At the end of the day, we work together to support the fleet and the joint force.”



“I’m proud of our [NAMRU EURAFCENT] team,” he added. “There’s strong cohesion and partnership within the command. People feel heard, and we strive for transparency as decisions are made.”



Kinney maintains an open-door policy and emphasizes transparency and accountability in decision-making processes. He encourages input from Sailors, officers and civilian personnel, reinforcing that mission success depends on every member of the team.



For Kinney, the challenges overcome and milestones achieved reinforce a simple truth:



“Everyone has ownership in the mission,” he said. “Whether collecting field samples or working in administration, every role contributes to protecting the force. I hope people take pride in what we are doing — we are protecting the health and furthering the readiness of the force together.”



“When you accomplish something,” he added, “the struggle is worth it.”