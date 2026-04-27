NAMRU EURAFCENT Executive Officer Oversees Research into Operational Health Threats

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SIGONELLA, Italy (April 7, 2026) Cmdr. Micah Kinney, executive officer, Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) EURAFCENT, poses outside of the command headquarters. Kinney supports military medical research in his role by collaborating with various commands and mission partners. NAMRU EURAFCENT, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, conducts research, surveillance and studies of vaccines, therapeutic agents, diagnostic assays and vector control measures in the EUCOM, AFRICOM and CENTCOM Areas of Responsibility to better prevent and treat infectious diseases in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health, readiness and lethality. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Enya Williams/Released)