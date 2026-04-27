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    NAMRU EURAFCENT Executive Officer Oversees Research into Operational Health Threats

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    NAMRU EURAFCENT Executive Officer Oversees Research into Operational Health Threats

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    04.07.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Medical Research Command

    SIGONELLA, Italy (April 7, 2026) Cmdr. Micah Kinney, executive officer, Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) EURAFCENT, poses outside of the command headquarters. Kinney supports military medical research in his role by collaborating with various commands and mission partners. NAMRU EURAFCENT, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, conducts research, surveillance and studies of vaccines, therapeutic agents, diagnostic assays and vector control measures in the EUCOM, AFRICOM and CENTCOM Areas of Responsibility to better prevent and treat infectious diseases in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health, readiness and lethality. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Enya Williams/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 13:33
    Photo ID: 9642654
    VIRIN: 260407-N-N1542-1003
    Resolution: 966x773
    Size: 309.37 KB
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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