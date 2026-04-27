Beauty Mixer Brings Spring Style, Fresh Finds to Army & Air Force Exchange Service Shoppers

Photo By Teonja Tatum | Spring is in full swing, and the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is bringing the glam, the glow and the must-have goodies to shoppers to celebrate the season. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Teonja Tatum | Spring is in full swing, and the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is bringing the...... read more read more

DALLAS – Spring is in full swing, and the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is bringing the glam, the glow and the must-have goodies to shoppers to celebrate the season (https://flic.kr/p/2s7Vfsv).

Military shoppers can visit select PXs and BXs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 2 for an in‑store Beauty Mixer, where they can enjoy makeup demos, giveaways and explore new products from brands such as Michael Kors, Lancôme and Carolina Herrera.

From May 1 through May 3, MILITARY STAR® cardmembers can take an additional 10% off handbags, prestige cosmetics, professional haircare, hair color and hair tool purchases in-store and at ShopMyExchange.com.

“Many shoppers refresh their looks during spring, and the Exchange is looking forward to helping them put their best foot forward with exclusive savings and new beauty finds,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Our Beauty Mixer event bring the season’s best trends directly to those who serve and their families.”

For more information, shoppers can contact their local Exchange or visit the Exchange Beauty Hub (https://publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/beauty-bar/) for more information.

The MILITARY STAR card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service. For more information or to apply for a MILITARY STAR card, see an Exchange associate or visit https://publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/military-star/.

Social-media-friendly version: Get your glow on at the @ShopMyExchange Beauty Mixer at select Exchanges from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 2. Learn more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-3cQ

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Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 51st-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $15 billion in earnings that support the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a nonappropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/shopmyexchange.

Media Notes:

For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Teonja Tatum, 214-312-6514 or tatumte@aafes.com.

Follow the Exchange: Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange X: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange Instagram: @shopmyexchange