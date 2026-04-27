NUWC Division, Keyport Employee Spotlight: Floro Dioquino Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sustaining our warfighting advantage requires a dedicated team of experts committed to Fleet readiness. Among these experts is Floro Dioquino. During his four years so far at NUWC Division, Keyport, Floro has proven himself as an exceptionally knowledgeable, dedicated network on-site representative.



A Redlands, California native and the son of a submariner, Floro enlisted in the Navy as a navigation electronics technician shortly after completing high school. He went on to serve aboard USS Santa Fe (SSN 763), conduct maintenance work on the Advanced SEAL Delivery System at SEAL Delivery Vehicle Team One, and earn the rare title of Golden Shellback, awarded to Sailors who cross the equator at the same time as the International Date Line. He also served as alocal area network administrator on USS Olympia (SSN 717) and USS Cheyenne (SSN 773). After 20 years of service, Floro retired as a petty officer first class (E-6).



He then spent six years as a configuration manager contractor at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam before beginning his current position at NUWC Division, Keyport Detachment Pacific, in 2022.



Along the way, he earned an Associate of Applied Science in applied electrical studies. He also holds a security+ cybersecurity certification.



Colleagues praised Floro’s technical competence, customer support skills and friendly personality.



“He's a former submariner, so he definitely gets it from the Sailor side as far as what these guys are going through on a day-to-day basis,” said his supervisor. “He displays a lot of initiative and a desire to do the job. The Sailors enjoy having him support them. He definitely cares about the Fleet, and he likes his job.”



“He's an incredible guy,” added one coworker. “He's always super supportive when the boats are asking for anything and goes out of his way to make sure that they've got everything they need. He's a genuinely good person and it's an absolute pleasure to work with him.”



Another coworker said, “His main strength is his attention to detail. He’s good about following the procedures and getting stuff going for the boats.”



Outside of work, Floro enjoys singing karaoke and rooting for the Chicago Bears. He is married with three Labrador Retrievers and is a self-described “Disneyland/Disneyworld enthusiast.”





-KPT-

NUWC Division, Keyport provides advanced technical capabilities for test and evaluation, in-service engineering, maintenance and industrial base support, fleet material readiness, and obsolescence management for undersea warfare to expand America’s undersea dominance.