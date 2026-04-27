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    NUWC Division, Keyport Employee Spotlight: Floro Dioquino

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    NUWC Division, Keyport Employee Spotlight: Floro Dioquino

    KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2026

    Photo by Public Affairs Office 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

    During his four years so far at NUWC Division, Keyport, Floro has proven himself as an exceptionally knowledgeable, dedicated network on-site representative. (U.S. Navy Graphic/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 10:31
    Photo ID: 9642179
    VIRIN: 260427-N-VX206-1001
    Resolution: 1080x1080
    Size: 335.92 KB
    Location: KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NUWC Division, Keyport Employee Spotlight: Floro Dioquino, by Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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