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    MQ-25A Stingray achieves successful first flight, advancing future of naval aviation

    MQ-25A Stingray conducts first flight

    Courtesy Photo | The Navy’s MQ-25A Stingray takes its first flight April 25 at Boeing’s facility at...... read more read more

    MASCOUTAH, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2026

    Courtesy Story

    Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division

    The U.S. Navy’s MQ-25A Stingray™ successfully completed its first test flight from Boeing's facility at MidAmerica Airport in Mascoutah, Illinois, April 25, achieving a key step for unmanned carrier operations.

    The MQ-25A took off at 10:49 a.m. CDT and flew for approximately two hours. During the flight, U.S. Navy and Boeing Air Vehicle Pilots (AVPs) controlled the aircraft from the Unmanned Carrier Aviation Mission Control System MD-5 ground control station that includes Lockheed Martin’s MDCX™ system. The AVPs executed a series of maneuvers and tests, successfully validating the aircraft’s basic flight controls, engine performance, and handling characteristics.

    "Achieving this first flight underscores the strong partnership between the Navy and our industry partners," said Rear Adm. Tony Rossi, who oversees the Program Executive Office for Unmanned Aviation and Strike Weapons (PEO (U&W)). “The MQ-25A is not just an aircraft: it’s the first step in integrating unmanned aerial refueling onto the carrier deck, directly enabling our manned fighters to fly further and faster. This capability is vital to the future of naval aviation.”

    The MQ-25A Stingray is the U.S. Navy's first operational, carrier based unmanned aircraft system, designed primarily to serve as an aerial refueling tanker. By taking over the refueling mission from crewed fighters, the MQ-25A will significantly extend the combat range and effective strike capability of the Carrier Air Wing.

    “I am incredibly proud of the team for working tirelessly over the last several months to achieve this milestone,” said Capt. Daniel Fucito, Unmanned Carrier Aviation program manager (PMA-268). “The successful first flight officially initiates the rigorous flight test program, which will focus on expanding the aircraft's performance envelope and verifying all mission systems.”

    The MQ-25A integrated test team will continue ground control station integration, expanding the flight envelope, and verifying performance parameters prior to its ferry flight to Pax River later this year.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 08:47
    Story ID: 563636
    Location: MASCOUTAH, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 469
    Downloads: 0

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