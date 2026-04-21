U.S. Marines Awarded Male and Female Athlete of the Year

Courtesy Photo | From left to right, U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Nick I. Brown, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West; Capt. Landon Nagao, a UH-1Y pilot with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 267, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing; Sgt. Stephanie Evtodi, a maintenance management specialist with 3rd Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd MAW and Sgt. Maj. Sherri N. Cook, senior enlisted leader of MCIWEST, pose for a photo during the 2025 Camp Pendleton Male and Female Athlete of the Year award ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., April 9, 2026. The Camp Pendleton Athletes of the Year for 2025 were recognized for their sustained excellence in competitive athletics while serving on active duty. (Courtesy photo by Nava Kiss) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | From left to right, U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Nick I. Brown, commanding general of...... read more read more

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. — U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Landon Nagao, a UH-1Y pilot with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 267, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing and Sgt. Stephanie Evtodi, a maintenance management specialist with 3rd Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd MAW were named Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton’s Male and Female Athletes of the Year for 2025, recognizing their sustained excellence in competitive athletics while serving on active duty.

The award highlights Marines who demonstrate superior performance in their respective sports while maintaining the standards and responsibilities required of military service, reflecting discipline, commitment and resilience.

Nagao, a native of El Dorado Hills, California, began his athletic career in gymnastics before transitioning to obstacle course competition at the national level. After earning a Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps scholarship to the University of California, Davis, he was commissioned in 2017 and has since balanced his duties as a Marine aviator with elite-level competition.

“Being named Camp Pendleton’s Marine Athlete of the Year is both an honor and a recognition I’m deeply grateful for,” Nagao said. “It reflects years of dedication to both my role as a Marine and my time competing in Ninja Warrior.”

Nagao has competed across multiple seasons of American Ninja Warrior, steadily improving his performance and qualifying for national level finals in both the United Ninja Athlete Association and National Ninja League circuits. In 2024, he achieved his best result to date, advancing to the semifinals and finishing 22nd overall.

In 2025, he continued that momentum, earning top five finishes in all United Ninja Athlete Association competitions he entered and qualifying for the World Championship finals.

Juggling operational demands with competition has remained a consistent challenge throughout his career.

“Balancing my military responsibilities with opportunities to compete … has been challenging,” Nagao said. “Over time, I’ve become more proactive by coordinating with my squadron and working with the show’s producers, allowing me to manage both commitments effectively.”

Evtodi, a native of Ontario, Canada, began playing rugby at a young age and quickly developed into a competitive athlete, earning early recognition and competing at elevated levels throughout her youth and high school career.

While assigned to Camp Pendleton, she served as the starting fullback and kicker for the West Coast Marines Women’s Rugby team.

In 2025, she helped lead the team to a Southern California Rugby Football Union Division II championship and was selected as team captain during the summer season, guiding the team to a Wine Country 10s Rugby Festival title while finishing as one of its top scorers.

Her performance earned her selection to the All-Marine Corps Women’s Rugby Team, where she competed at the All-Armed Forces level in her first year as a starter.

Evtodi credits her success to discipline and the direct connection between her sport and her role as a Marine.

“Rugby is built on toughness, discipline and teamwork, the same values we live every day as Marines,” Evtodi said. In addition to competing at the Marine Corps level, she has continued to expand her experience through high tempo tournament play and opportunities with outside club teams, further developing her performance against top competition.

She now competes for the Temecula Mountain Lions to further develop her rugby career.

She also emphasized the importance of maintaining perspective while balancing the demands of service and athletics.

“The mission comes first, and staying committed long-term matters more than any single event,” Evtodi said. Both Marines’ achievements reflect a shared commitment to excellence, demonstrating the ability to perform at a high level while meeting the demands of military service.

Their recognition as Camp Pendleton’s Athletes of the Year underscores the Marine Corps’ emphasis on physical fitness, perseverance and the pursuit of excellence both on and off duty.