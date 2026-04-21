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    U.S. Marines Awarded Male and Female Athlete of the Year

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    U.S. Marines Awarded Male and Female Athlete of the Year

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    From left to right, U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Nick I. Brown, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West; Capt. Landon Nagao, a UH-1Y pilot with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 267, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing; Sgt. Stephanie Evtodi, a maintenance management specialist with 3rd Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd MAW and Sgt. Maj. Sherri N. Cook, senior enlisted leader of MCIWEST, pose for a photo during the 2025 Camp Pendleton Male and Female Athlete of the Year award ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., April 9, 2026. The Camp Pendleton Athletes of the Year for 2025 were recognized for their sustained excellence in competitive athletics while serving on active duty. (Courtesy photo by Nava Kiss)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 18:28
    Photo ID: 9639522
    VIRIN: 260409-M-ML702-1005
    Resolution: 3000x1997
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    Athlete of the Year, MCB Camp Pendleton, CG, SgtMaj, Award, Marines

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