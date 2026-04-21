6 Fort Rucker Soldiers retire with nearly 150 years of combined service

FORT RUCKER, Ala. -- 6 Soldiers, with a combined nearly 150 years of service, retired at the Fort Rucker Quarterly Retirement Ceremony April 24, 2026, in the U.S. Army Aviation Museum. Col.

Jeffrey Paulus, Fort Rucker garrison commander, officiated and spoke at the ceremony, assisted by Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Castro, Garrison command sergeant major. The following are short write-ups on each retiree.

Chief Warrant Officer Five William Scott Beaman Chief Warrant Officer 5 William Scott Beaman is concluding a distinguished military career that began July 15, 2004, at Fort Knox, Kentucky. After earning his wings as a UH-60 Black Hawk pilot at Fort Rucker, Alabama, in 2005, Beaman logged nearly 3,000 flight hours as a master Army aviator dedicated to mission accomplishment and crew safety. Throughout his career, Beaman completed multiple combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan supporting Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom, as well as a deployment to Germany for Operation Atlantic Resolve. Stateside, he served at installations in Colorado, Texas, Alabama and Kansas. Beaman held numerous leadership and instructional roles to mentor the next generation of Army aviators. His assignments included platoon leader, senior instructor pilot, battalion assistant operations officer and aviation warrant officer senior course director. Beaman cited flying medevac missions in combat zones and supporting the 75th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, France, as the highlights of his career. He and his wife of 17 years, Ashley, have two children, Anna and Noah. The family will reside in Dothan, Alabama.

Chief Warrant Officer060 Four Whitney Boyles Chief Warrant Officer 4 Whitney Boyles is retiring after a distinguished military career that began in June 2002 as an enlisted helicopter repairer and crew chief. Following two deployments to Iraq with the 82nd Airborne and the 236th Medical Company, Boyles was selected for Army flight school in 2008, where he earned his wings as a UH-60 aviator. His career included providing aviation support across several global theaters, including flying medevac missions in Afghanistan and providing humanitarian support in Liberia during the Ebola crisis for Operation United Assistance. Boyles also completed three tours in Eastern Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve and the European Deterrence Initiative. He concluded his service at Fort Rucker, Alabama, as a UH-60M instructor pilot and maintenance evaluator, where he focused on training the next generation of Army aviators. Boyles noted that the highlight of his career has been his partnership with his wife, Alison, who supported the family through multiple deployments and long separations. The couple has three children: Corbin, Owen, and Joselyn. Following his retirement, Boyles and his family plan to reside in Apple Valley, Minnesota. Chief Warrant Officer Three Sammy Echevarria

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Sammy Echevarria is concluding 22 years of distinguished military service that spanned from April 2004 to May 2026. Throughout his career, his unwavering dedication and strategic vision significantly enhanced the readiness and modernization of Army aviation. Echevarria completed multiple combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan in support of Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom. His stateside assignments included service at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico; Fort McCoy, Wisconsin; Fort Bragg, North Carolina; Fort Rucker, Alabama; and Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Echevarria held numerous leadership and technical roles, including squad leader, platoon sergeant, platoon leader, flight lead, company safety officer, battalion adjutant, instructor pilot, training developer and capability developer. Echevarria cited his time as an instructor pilot for the School of the Americas as the highlight of his career, where he managed seven graduate-level programs taught in Spanish in support of U.S. Southern Command and U.S. State Department security cooperation and counterterrorism programs. He and his wife, Lillybeth, of Caguas, Puerto Rico, have two children, Maximilian and Josiah. Upon retirement, the family plans to reside in Enterprise, Alabama.

Sgt. Maj. Scottie Ku Bogenrief Sergeant Major Scottie Ku Bogenrief Jr., born in Nuremberg, Germany, to a military family, is concluding a distinguished career that began in 1999. After completing basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia, and advanced individual training at Fort Lee, Virginia, Bogenrief served as a senior noncommissioned logistics manager. Throughout his career, Bogenrief deployed to Baghdad in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and completed overseas tours in South Korea, Qatar and Kuwait. His stateside assignments included Fort Benning and Fort Gillem, Georgia; Fort Lee and Fort Belvoir, Virginia; Fort Bragg, North Carolina; Fort Carson, Colorado; Los Angeles; Pinal Air Park, Arizona; Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington; the Pentagon in Washington; and Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida. Bogenrief held numerous leadership positions, including inspector general NCOIC, executive NCO to the deputy chief of staff, senior enlisted advisor to the quartermaster general on reserve component affairs and G4 sergeant major for the 350th Civil Affairs Command. Bogenrief cited the highlight of his career as leading with purpose, building esprit de corps through shared struggle and investing in the development of future leaders. He credited his resilience and success to his faith and the foundation provided by his parents, Hwa and Scott Franklin. He and his wife, Sarah, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, have four children: Scottie Jr., Jaekub, Liam and Elliana. Upon retirement, the family plans to reside in Pensacola, Florida.

Sgt. 1st Class David Vroman Sergeant First Class David Vroman is concluding 21 years of distinguished military service that began May 25, 2005, at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Originally serving as a generator mechanic, he later transitioned to become an armament and avionics mechanic for Kiowa and Apache helicopters. Vroman completed deployments in support of Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom. His career included numerous overseas and stateside assignments, including Camp Casey and Camp Humphreys, South Korea; Illesheim, Germany; Fort Polk, Louisiana; Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii; Fort Huachuca, Arizona; Fort Rucker, Alabama; Fort Riley, Kansas; and Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Vroman held various leadership positions, including first sergeant for A Company, 1-14th Aviation Regiment, platoon sergeant, battalion safety noncommissioned officer in charge, instructor for the Aviation Maintenance Officer Course, technical inspector, section sergeant and squad leader. Vroman stated the highlight of his career was the opportunity to work with exceptional soldiers throughout his years of service. He has been married to his wife, Rachelle, of Daytona Beach, Florida, since May 2005. They have three children: Jameson, Jaden and Davyn. Upon retirement, the family plans to reside in Ozark, Alabama.

Sgt. 1st Class Alyssa Crisp Sergeant First Class Alyssa Crisp is concluding 20 years of military service that began Aug. 3, 2006, in Modesto, California. Crisp completed multiple combat deployments and overseas tours, serving at Forward Operating Base Warhorse and Camp Victory in Iraq; Camp Arifjan in Kuwait; and Forward Operating Bases Fenty and Dahlke in Afghanistan. Her numerous stateside and international assignments also included Fort Wainwright, Alaska; Fort Riley, Kansas; Fort Benning, Georgia; the U.S. Embassy in Cairo, Egypt; Fort Drum, New York; SHAPE, Belgium; and Fort Rucker, Alabama. Throughout her career, Crisp held various duty positions, including signal support specialist, human resources specialist, postal sergeant, platoon sergeant, protocol staff assistant and administrative sergeant. Crisp cited the highlight of her career as the opportunity to work a NATO assignment, noting that the multinational environment inspired both personal and professional growth and created lasting core memories. Upon retirement, she plans to reside in Dothan, Alabama.

Find more photos from the retirement here https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjCRUa9