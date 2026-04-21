Date Taken: 04.24.2026 Date Posted: 04.24.2026 17:00 Photo ID: 9639388 VIRIN: 260424-A-SR274-4451 Resolution: 4810x3207 Size: 4.71 MB Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US

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This work, 6 Fort Rucker Soldiers retire with nearly 150 years of combined service, by Brittany Trumbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.