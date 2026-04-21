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    6 Fort Rucker Soldiers retire with nearly 150 years of combined service

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    6 Fort Rucker Soldiers retire with nearly 150 years of combined service

    FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Brittany Trumbull 

    Fort Rucker Public Affairs Office

    (Left to right) Chief Warrant Officer 5 William Scott Beaman, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Whitney Boyles, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Sammy Echevarria, Sergeant Major Scottie Ku Bogenrief Jr., Sergeant First Class David Vroman, Sergeant First Class Alyssa Crisp retire during a ceremony inside the Army Aviation Museum on Fort Rucker April, 24, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 17:00
    Photo ID: 9639388
    VIRIN: 260424-A-SR274-4451
    Resolution: 4810x3207
    Size: 4.71 MB
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 6 Fort Rucker Soldiers retire with nearly 150 years of combined service, by Brittany Trumbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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