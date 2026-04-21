(Left to right) Chief Warrant Officer 5 William Scott Beaman, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Whitney Boyles, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Sammy Echevarria, Sergeant Major Scottie Ku Bogenrief Jr., Sergeant First Class David Vroman, Sergeant First Class Alyssa Crisp retire during a ceremony inside the Army Aviation Museum on Fort Rucker April, 24, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 17:00
|Photo ID:
|9639388
|VIRIN:
|260424-A-SR274-4451
|Resolution:
|4810x3207
|Size:
|4.71 MB
|Location:
|FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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6 Fort Rucker Soldiers retire with nearly 150 years of combined service
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