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    Fort Knox Commissary offers summer internship opportunities

    SUMMER 2026 INTERNS: The Defense Commissary Agency is recruiting students as part of its summer hire initiative

    Photo By Savannah Baird | The Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) is accepting applications from April 17 – May 1...... read more read more

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Story by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    Fort Knox, Ky. — As part of their new Summer Hire Initiative 2026 Summer Internship Program, the Defense Commissary Agency is offering store-level student internship positions to individuals 16 years of age and above. DeCA officials say the program is designed to bridge the gap between academia and public service and gives interns hands-on experience with a federal career path. Interested parties can apply on the USAJobs website by searching, “DeCA” in the keywords search bar. Applicants must be currently enrolled or accepted in an accredited high school or college program and maintain a minimum 2.0 grade point average. Positions currently available at Fort Knox: Student Trainee (Sales Store Checker) – General Schedule 1 Student Trainee (Sale Store Checker) – General Schedule 2 Student Trainee (Store Worker) – Working Grade 1 Student Trainee (Store Worker) – Working Grade 2 Applications will be open through May 1. The internship will begin June 1 and end Sept. 30, 2026, not to exceed 90 days. VisitFort Knox Newsatwww.army.mil/knoxfor all of Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 13:25
    Story ID: 563533
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Knox Commissary offers summer internship opportunities, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SUMMER 2026 INTERNS: The Defense Commissary Agency is recruiting students as part of its summer hire initiative

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