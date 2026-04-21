Fort Knox Commissary offers summer internship opportunities

Fort Knox, Ky. — As part of their new Summer Hire Initiative 2026 Summer Internship Program, the Defense Commissary Agency is offering store-level student internship positions to individuals 16 years of age and above. DeCA officials say the program is designed to bridge the gap between academia and public service and gives interns hands-on experience with a federal career path. Interested parties can apply on the USAJobs website by searching, “DeCA” in the keywords search bar. Applicants must be currently enrolled or accepted in an accredited high school or college program and maintain a minimum 2.0 grade point average. Positions currently available at Fort Knox: Student Trainee (Sales Store Checker) – General Schedule 1 Student Trainee (Sale Store Checker) – General Schedule 2 Student Trainee (Store Worker) – Working Grade 1 Student Trainee (Store Worker) – Working Grade 2 Applications will be open through May 1. The internship will begin June 1 and end Sept. 30, 2026, not to exceed 90 days. VisitFort Knox Newsatwww.army.mil/knoxfor all of Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 13:25
|Story ID:
|563533
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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