The Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) is accepting applications from April 17 – May 1 for store-level positions worldwide through its 2026 Summer Internship Program. (DeCA graphic)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 13:25
|Photo ID:
|9638770
|VIRIN:
|260417-A-GF376-5634
|Resolution:
|535x487
|Size:
|104.39 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SUMMER 2026 INTERNS: The Defense Commissary Agency is recruiting students as part of its summer hire initiative, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Knox Commissary offers summer internship opportunities
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