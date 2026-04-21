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    SUMMER 2026 INTERNS: The Defense Commissary Agency is recruiting students as part of its summer hire initiative

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    SUMMER 2026 INTERNS: The Defense Commissary Agency is recruiting students as part of its summer hire initiative

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Photo by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    The Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) is accepting applications from April 17 – May 1 for store-level positions worldwide through its 2026 Summer Internship Program. (DeCA graphic)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 13:25
    Photo ID: 9638770
    VIRIN: 260417-A-GF376-5634
    Resolution: 535x487
    Size: 104.39 KB
    Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SUMMER 2026 INTERNS: The Defense Commissary Agency is recruiting students as part of its summer hire initiative, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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