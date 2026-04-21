Uribe Departs, McIntyre Takes Helm of NAVSUP Business Systems Center

Photo By James Foehl | 260424-N-PX557-1066 MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (April 24, 2026) Capt. Don McIntyre assumes command of Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC) from Rear Adm. Kevin M. Corcoran, deputy commander, NAVSUP, during a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, April 24. During the ceremony, McIntyre relieved Capt. Juan Carlos Uribe as commanding officer, NAVSUP BSC. U.S. Navy photo by James E. Foehl (Released) see less | View Image Page

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. -- Capt. Don McIntyre relieved Capt. Juan Carlos “JC” Uribe, as commanding officer, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), during a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, April 24.

“For the Navy, BSC is the provider and protector of our systems,” said Rear Adm. Kevin M. Corcoran, deputy commander, NAVSUP, and presiding officer for the event. “What you do at BSC ensures NAVSUP remains the leader in force sustainment during peacetime, during conflict, taking care of our Sailors who are in combat operations, such as our Navy has endured over the past two months. You enable us to sustain the fleet, so our nation can keep the sea lanes open for the rest of the world.

“JC, you’ve had a remarkable tour. You are an extraordinary leader and have done a fantastic job leading BSC in every aspect. You treat people like people should be treated, with dignity, respect, compassion, and humility, all while sustaining our warfighting readiness mission,” he said. “Not only are you a great Navy leader, but you’ve been a model for any of us in leaving a command better than you found it.

“Don, you have a tough act to follow, but we all know you’re going to do just fine. You’ll continue JC’s legacy while developing in your own voice, with your own vision and your own style. Our Navy only chooses the best of the best for a command opportunity such as the one you are stepping into. We know that BSC is in good hands,” said Corcoran.

Uribe served as commanding officer, NAVSUP BSC, from August 2024 to April 2026 and received the Legion of Merit for his exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding service.

Under his leadership, NAVSUP BSC underwent significant digital acceleration, increasing the velocity and security of information technology (IT) capabilities across the enterprise. He expertly orchestrated the modernization of critical fleet-facing applications, including the Food Service Management and Hazardous Material Inventory Control System, as well as the Navy Data Platform, enhancing data-driven decision-making. Simultaneously, he drove the migration of 17 critical applications to a secure cloud environment, dramatically improving system resilience and agility. As an exemplar of the "Get Real, Get Better" principles, the command led efforts to develop and field next-generation systems, such as the Electronic Procurement System – Supply. They also employed technological innovations and automations that eliminated the need for manual input of business transactions, saving thousands of labor hours.

“Everything about this command represents the very best of what happens when you assemble a small but mighty team of quiet professionals who aim to be the best,” said Uribe.

“The magnitude of the responsibilities you carry forges the strongest elements of character, and I had the great privilege to see that every day, from sustainment, which in and of itself is a massive undertaking, to cloud migrations, application upgrades, security patches, cutting-edge development, and troubleshooting system outages across a myriad of different systems, to all points in between. You went as far as to reverse-engineer complex data structures and processes to address issues impacting our fleet sailors.

“With the greatest precision and timeliness, you carry forward the mission this organization has been committed to for more than six decades. Thank you,” said Uribe.

McIntyre most recently served as the director of Supply Chain Management for Commander, NAVSUP.

“We are in the midst of a fourth industrial revolution guided by the fast pace of technological developments and the need for accurate and instantaneous information to make critical decisions.

“The Navy’s desire to have safe and secure data exchanges, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity are key enablers to keeping our Navy strong. I am confident the NAVSUP Business Systems Center workforce is poised and ready to support any new requirements the Chief of Naval Operations and NAVSUP Enterprise require.

“Working with each of you, we will tackle these challenges head-on, take risks when appropriate, and generate solutions for our customers that make a difference.

“Thank you, Captain Uribe, for your leadership, guidance, and hospitality during this transition. You continue to set the standard,” said McIntyre.

McIntyre is a native of London, Ontario, and earned his commission through Officer Candidate School in 2004. He completed multiple assignments afloat, overseas, and ashore including USS Scout (MCM 8); USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75); USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77); Joint Contracting Command in Kandahar, Afghanistan; NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center in Norfolk, Va.; NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support in Philadelphia, Pa.; Naval Air Systems Command in Patuxent River, Md.; Commander, Naval Air Forces Pacific in San Diego, Calif.; and Commander, NAVSUP, in Mechanicsburg.

Uribe transfers to U.S. Fleet Forces Command in Norfolk, Va., and will serve as the Logistics Readiness Center chief.

NAVSUP BSC is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP, and delivers IT and information management solutions with specific emphasis on logistics and financial-related products and services for the Navy, Department of War, other federal agencies, and international customers.

NAVSUP is headquartered in Mechanicsburg and employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of over 25,000 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics, and Sailor family care activities with mission partners to generate readiness, sustain naval forces worldwide, and prevent and decisively win wars.

For more information about NAVSUP BSC, visithttps://www.navsup.navy.mil/NAVSUP-Enterprise/NAVSUP-Business-Systems-Center/.

For more information about NAVSUP, visithttps://www.navsup.navy.mil/NAVSUP-Enterprise/NAVSUP-Headquarters/.