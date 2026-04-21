Mayor, city council recognize Air Guard firefighters for plane crash response

Photo By Philip Speck | Members of the Louisville Metro Council present Master Sgt. Ty Allen, left, fire chief for the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Airlift Wing, and Assistant Chief William Weinstein, right, with a proclamation in Louisville, Ky., April 20, 2026, on behalf of eight Guard firefighters who responded to a deadly cargo plane crash last year. The firefighters were among the first emergency responders to arrive at the crash site and worked with dozens of others to bring a raging fire under control. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck) see less | View Image Page

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and members of the Metro Council paid tribute on Monday to firefighters from the Kentucky Air National Guard and emergency responders from more than 40 other agencies for their coordinated efforts to extinguish a massive blaze after a cargo plane crashed near Grade Lane on Nov. 4.

Eight Airmen from the Guard’s Fire and Emergency Services Department were among the first firefighters to arrive on the scene, just minutes after a United Parcel Service cargo jet crashed shortly after takeoff from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. The tragedy ignited a fire that burned for five hours, claiming 15 lives.

“First-responders are often called heroes, but that word sometimes feels too small,” Greenberg said during a recognition ceremony held for them at Fairdale Christian Church.

“In response to this tragic incident that night, our city changed in an instant. An ordinary evening became a scene of fire, loss, danger and heartbreak. And you all answered the call before anyone knew the scope of the tragic crash. You were already on the ground, running towards the danger, not knowing what was ahead of you.

“You faced fire, you faced unknown debris, unknown hazards, lots of uncertainty around every corner, and worked through the days and nights that followed nonstop to save lives, to secure the scene, to care for the injured and to protect our community. That is truly selfless service.

“We're all here today to simply say, ‘thank you.’ Thank you for your courage. Thank you for the teamwork that you all showed with your colleagues. Thank you for your humanity in the face of unimaginable loss for the families who lost loved ones, for the families that were seeking information. And for all of those impacted, your sacrifice will not be forgotten. We are grateful for what you did on that day.”

Each agency received a Metro Council proclamation during the ceremony, honoring team members’ contributions to public safety. Accepting on behalf of the Kentucky Air Guard were Fire Chief Ty Allen and Assistant Chief William Weinstein.

Louisville Metro Councilmember Dan Seum Jr. praised the first responders for exceptional teamwork under difficult circumstances.

“What you see represented in this room is the truth that no one responds alone,” said Seum, who chairs the council’s Public Safety Committee.

“When a call comes in, you stand shoulder to shoulder. Boundaries don't matter. The color of your uniform doesn't matter. The name on your badge doesn't matter. What matters is the need of the community. And you respond without hesitation. That is public service at its finest; that is heroism at its truest form today. We celebrate you. We thank you, and we stand united in gratitude for the lives you protect and the community you uphold.

“To our firefighters, police officers, EMTs, dispatchers, utility partners and all emergency personnel, your work is often unseen, but never unfelt. You bring calm to chaos, hope to crisis and strength to moments when it's needed most.”

Allen said he was proud of his firefighters for their professionalism and team spirit.

“The men and women of the Kentucky Air National Guard fire department, like all the other first responders, come to work every day to train and prepare for emergencies,” he said. “You never know when a tragic event like this may occur.

“We’re deeply saddened by the loss of life, and we stand ready to assist our civilian partners when called upon to do our part in helping this community.”