The Need for Speed — Senior DOW Acquisition Leaders to Keynote NPS Symposium

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Janiel Adames | NPS Acquisition Research Program Director Dr. Bob Mortlock welcomes virtual attendees to the 22nd annual NPS Acquisition Research Symposium and Innovation Summit, May 7, 2025. Focused on the theme, “Creating Synergy for Informed Change: Transitioning Technology to the Warfighter,” the two-day, record-setting symposium emphasized the need for a more agile, innovative, and responsive defense acquisition process to meet the fast-paced demands of modern warfare. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janiel Adames) see less | View Image Page

The Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) will host two of the U.S. Department of War’s (DOW) top acquisition leaders as keynote speakers for Accelerating Warfighting Capabilities, the 23rd Annual Acquisition Research Symposium & Innovation Summit, May 6-7, 2026.

The Honorable Michael P. Duffey, Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment, and Jason L. Potter, performing the duties of Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition, will headline the event, bringing senior-level perspective on accelerating acquisition outcomes at a decisive moment for national defense.

As leaders responsible for driving acquisition reform and overseeing defense research and development execution, Duffey and Potter will address the urgency of translating reform into results — and how the Department is moving faster to deliver capability to the warfighter. Their remarks will set the tone for a symposium focused on speeding development to deployment, strengthening deterrence, and sustaining warfighting advantage.

Held virtually to maximize participation, this free, unclassified event convenes senior leaders from across the services, academia, and industry for two days of dialogue and research-driven insight aimed at shaping acquisition policy and modernization priorities.

“This is the 23rd annual Acquisition Research Symposium, and it remains the only forum dedicated to research that directly informs acquisition reform,” said Dr. Bob Mortlock, a retired U.S. Army colonel and professor of practice at NPS. “For more than two decades, the work presented here has provided the analytical foundation for improving how we acquire, adapt, and deliver capability to the force.”

Now, as DOW acquisition undergoes renewed transformation, the symposium underscores the critical role of a skilled, agile acquisition workforce — one capable of navigating complex requirements, resources, and program execution while embracing acquisition as a core warfighting function.

The symposium will feature completed, evidence-based research addressing the department’s most pressing challenges — from managing risk and implementing reform to accelerating emerging technologies and strengthening the defense industrial base. Sessions will span key areas including logistics, program management, space systems, and test and evaluation, all focused on delivering capability to the warfighter faster and more effectively.

Bringing together leaders and experts from across government, industry, and academia, the event provides a unique venue for collaboration, critique, and innovation in support of national defense priorities.

Don’t miss this flagship annual event! Register today to hear from senior acquisition leaders and explore the full agenda, keynotes, speaker lineup, and past research online.

Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) is located in Monterey, California, provides defense-focused graduate education, including classified studies and interdisciplinary research, to advance the operational effectiveness, technological leadership, and warfighting advantage of the naval service. Established in 1909, NPS offers master’s and doctorate programs to Department of War military and civilians, along with international partners, to deliver transformative solutions and innovative leaders through advanced education and research.