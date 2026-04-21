Exchange Wellness Hub Connects Military Community to Convenient Healthcare Services

Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is helping the military community take charge of their health by providing a one-stop shop for information about on-installation healthcare services. see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is helping the military community take charge of...... read more read more

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is helping the military community take charge of their health by providing a one-stop shop for information about on-installation healthcare services.

https://www.flickr.com/photos/aafespa/55225678078/in/dateposted/ connects shoppers with health and wellness providers on installations worldwide.

"The Exchange is committed to improving Quality of Life and access to quality healthcare is a key part of that mission," said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. "From dental offices to durable medical equipment and nutrition, this one-stop Hub has everything the military community needs to find the care they need close to home.”

Prospective patients can select their location on the site, where a drop-down menu highlights the wellness services available at each installation. For locations featuring a DOCS Dental, users can conveniently schedule appointments directly through the site.

For more information or to find health and wellness services at a nearby installation, visit https://publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/wellness.