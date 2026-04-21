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    Exchange Wellness Hub Connects Military Community to Convenient Healthcare Services

    Exchange Wellness Hub Connects Military Community to Convenient Healthcare Services

    Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is helping the military community take charge of...... read more read more

    DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Story by Chris Ward 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is helping the military community take charge of their health by providing a one-stop shop for information about on-installation healthcare services.

    https://www.flickr.com/photos/aafespa/55225678078/in/dateposted/ connects shoppers with health and wellness providers on installations worldwide.

    "The Exchange is committed to improving Quality of Life and access to quality healthcare is a key part of that mission," said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. "From dental offices to durable medical equipment and nutrition, this one-stop Hub has everything the military community needs to find the care they need close to home.”

    Prospective patients can select their location on the site, where a drop-down menu highlights the wellness services available at each installation. For locations featuring a DOCS Dental, users can conveniently schedule appointments directly through the site.

    For more information or to find health and wellness services at a nearby installation, visit https://publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/wellness.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 13:21
    Story ID: 563421
    Location: DALLAS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exchange Wellness Hub Connects Military Community to Convenient Healthcare Services, by Chris Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Exchange Wellness Hub Connects Military Community to Convenient Healthcare Services

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