Exchange Wellness Hub Connects Military Community to Convenient Healthcare Services

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is helping the military community take charge of their health by providing a one-stop shop for information about on-installation healthcare services.
https://www.flickr.com/photos/aafespa/55225678078/in/dateposted/ connects shoppers with health and wellness providers on installations worldwide.
"The Exchange is committed to improving Quality of Life and access to quality healthcare is a key part of that mission," said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. "From dental offices to durable medical equipment and nutrition, this one-stop Hub has everything the military community needs to find the care they need close to home.”
Prospective patients can select their location on the site, where a drop-down menu highlights the wellness services available at each installation. For locations featuring a DOCS Dental, users can conveniently schedule appointments directly through the site.
For more information or to find health and wellness services at a nearby installation, visit https://publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/wellness.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 13:21
|Story ID:
|563421
|Location:
|DALLAS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
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