Courtesy Photo | Significant savings on infant food, diapers and other essentials are headed to your local commissary May 1-15 during the Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) Operation Baby Sale. (DeCA graphic) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | Significant savings on infant food, diapers and other essentials are headed to your...... read more read more

DeCA’s Operation Baby Sale event, May 1-15, offers extra savings on food, diapers, other essentials – kicking off monthly promotions through Memorial Day

By DeCA Corporate Communications

NOTE: Watch https://cdn2.webdamdb.com/md_MCKiw7C15uk022mx.mp4?1776305239.

FORT LEE, Va. – Significant savings on infant food, diapers and other essentials are headed to your local commissary May 1-15 during the Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) Operation Baby Sale.

The spring event, scheduled for continental U.S. and Pacific Area commissaries, kicks off promotions leading into Memorial Day that focus on the family, said Robert Culbreth, acting executive director of the Sales, Marketing and eCommerce Group.

“We want our patrons to know we can meet all their family needs,” Culbreth said. “In May, our commissaries will deliver on that pledge starting with Operation Baby Sale, and continuing with our Spring Savings Event (May 14-17) and more promotions through Memorial Day.”

This is the second year for Operation Baby Sale, an event designed to maximize savings for new parents and those starting to build their families, said Rebekah Fine, merchandising specialist for health, beauty and cosmetic categories within the agency’s Sales, Non-Fresh Directorate.

“Our patrons can expect to save up to 40% through this sales promotion, allowing them to stock up on essentials like baby food, formula and diapers,” Fine said. “Our suppliers will also provide coupons, giveaways and sweepstakes.”

https://shop.commissaries.com/baby-sale will include promotional pricing on over 100 products from several popular brands.

Sale items include diapers and baby wipes; over-the-counter medicines and children’s vitamins; skin care; baby food, snacks and formula; rehydration solutions and nutritional supplements; and tableware.

DeCA is scheduled to repeat Operation Baby Sale Sept. 7-20 for all commissaries, including Europe Area.

Operation Baby Sale is the perfect promotion for families who want to use their commissary benefit to stretch their income, Fine said.

“Your commissary will be offering amazing savings on everything your baby needs,” she said. “We’ve done our homework and your benefit will save you a lot of money compared to shopping for baby items off the installation.” -DeCA-

About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees, disabled veterans and other authorized patrons and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which supports the costs of building, modernizing and sustaining commissary facilities. A core military family support element and valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military services and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.