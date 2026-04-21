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    DeCA’s Operation Baby Sale event, May 1-15, offers extra savings on food, diapers, other essentials – kicking off monthly promotions through Memorial Day

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    DeCA’s Operation Baby Sale event, May 1-15, offers extra savings on food, diapers, other essentials – kicking off monthly promotions through Memorial Day

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Commissary Agency

    Significant savings on infant food, diapers and other essentials are headed to your local commissary May 1-15 during the Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) Operation Baby Sale. (DeCA graphic)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 06:56
    Photo ID: 9634566
    VIRIN: 260423-D-ZZ999-1001
    Resolution: 1080x1080
    Size: 289.26 KB
    Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    DeCA’s Operation Baby Sale event, May 1-15, offers extra savings on food, diapers, other essentials – kicking off monthly promotions through Memorial Day

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    Defense Commissary Agency (DECA)
    commissary benefit
    commissary sales promotions
    Operation Baby Sale

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