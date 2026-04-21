Date Taken: 04.23.2026 Date Posted: 04.23.2026 06:56 Photo ID: 9634566 VIRIN: 260423-D-ZZ999-1001 Resolution: 1080x1080 Size: 289.26 KB Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US

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This work, DeCA’s Operation Baby Sale event, May 1-15, offers extra savings on food, diapers, other essentials – kicking off monthly promotions through Memorial Day, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.