Significant savings on infant food, diapers and other essentials are headed to your local commissary May 1-15 during the Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) Operation Baby Sale. (DeCA graphic)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 06:56
|Photo ID:
|9634566
|VIRIN:
|260423-D-ZZ999-1001
|Resolution:
|1080x1080
|Size:
|289.26 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DeCA’s Operation Baby Sale event, May 1-15, offers extra savings on food, diapers, other essentials – kicking off monthly promotions through Memorial Day, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DeCA’s Operation Baby Sale event, May 1-15, offers extra savings on food, diapers, other essentials – kicking off monthly promotions through Memorial Day
No keywords found.