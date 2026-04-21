USAG Ansbach employees’ Org Day June 18; reduction in garrison services

ANSBACH, Germany — Employees at USAG Ansbach hold a Garrison Organization Day Thursday, June 18. All Garrison Soldiers, civilians and Local National employees are invited to take part.
CLOSED: Expect all offices providing garrison services to be closed. This includes post offices, the passport office, housing office, all DPW offices, Military Personnel Division offices, and all Family and MWR offices. There is no shuttle service.
OPEN: Base support services continue. All emergency services, CDC childcare, the Vehicle Registration Office, the Commissary, banks, DFACs, Main Exchange, gas stations and other AAFES facilities remain open. Fitness facilities remain accessible 24/7 for registered patrons.
If you are uncertain whether an office is open, please call ahead: https://usg01.safelinks.protection.office365.us/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fhome.army.mil%2Fansbach%2Fcontact%2Fgarrison-phonebook&data=05%7C02%7Cjonathan.e.bell.civ%40army.mil%7Cf935192c18f14131fb9708dea079a49d%7Cfae6d70f954b481192b60530d6f84c43%7C0%7C0%7C639124641501249935%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=CoIN235Cg6XM8SCWnU4Q65Lb5Ldi6z0YnY3kW9MR%2BTU%3D&reserved=0.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 02:52
|Story ID:
|563386
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|0
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