ANSBACH, Germany — Employees at USAG Ansbach hold a Garrison Organization Day Thursday, June 18. All Garrison Soldiers, civilians and Local National employees are invited to take part.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 02:52
|Photo ID:
|9634389
|VIRIN:
|260422-O-WE214-6005
|Resolution:
|3300x2201
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Org Day - Garrison Services graphic June 2026, by Nathan Van Schaik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Ansbach employees’ Org Day June 18; reduction in garrison services
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