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    Org Day - Garrison Services graphic June 2026

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    Org Day - Garrison Services graphic June 2026

    ANSBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.21.2026

    Photo by Nathan Van Schaik 

    U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach

    ANSBACH, Germany — Employees at USAG Ansbach hold a Garrison Organization Day Thursday, June 18. All Garrison Soldiers, civilians and Local National employees are invited to take part.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 02:52
    Photo ID: 9634389
    VIRIN: 260422-O-WE214-6005
    Resolution: 3300x2201
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Org Day - Garrison Services graphic June 2026, by Nathan Van Schaik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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