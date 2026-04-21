Org Day - Garrison Services graphic June 2026

Date Taken: 04.21.2026 Date Posted: 04.23.2026 02:52 Photo ID: 9634389 VIRIN: 260422-O-WE214-6005 Resolution: 3300x2201 Size: 2.25 MB Location: ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE

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