Photo By Senior Airman Ty Pilgrim | U.S. Airmen assigned to the 31st Combat Air Base Squadron give a tour of an R-11 fuel...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Ty Pilgrim | U.S. Airmen assigned to the 31st Combat Air Base Squadron give a tour of an R-11 fuel truck to Republic of Korea airmen assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing during exercise Freedom Flag 26-1 at Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 20, 2026. Large force exercises build combined proficiency against air and surface threats, reinforcing a unified defensive posture with our allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ty Pilgrim) see less | View Image Page

U.S., ROK fuels specialists share knowledge and skills during exercise Freedom Flag 26-1 Your browser does not support the audio element.

GWANGJU AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- As fighter aircraft blasted through the skies over Gwangju Air Base, U.S. Air Force and Republic of Korea Airmen traded knowledge and skills on the fuel systems that keep the U.S.-ROK Alliance flying.



The integration between the 31st Combat Air Base Squadron and ROK’s 1st Fighter Wing took place during the second week of exercise Freedom Flag 26-1, a routine training event designed to prepare joint and combined forces for combat to defend the Republic of Korea.



“Integration between ROK and U.S. fuels teams significantly strengthens our alliance by enhancing interoperability and readiness,” said Capt. Hyunmo Koo, 1st Fighter Wing’s Petroleum Supply Company commander. “Through this process, we build strong mutual trust and recognize each other’s professionalism, which reinforces that we are among each other’s most reliable and capable allies.”



Throughout FF 26-1, 31 CABS’ fuels management specialists provided joint operational support for U.S. Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) F/A-18 Hornets and 35th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcons, delivering over 91,000 gallons of fuel. Simultaneously, the team collaborated with their ROK counterparts to conduct combined training on the management and operation of fuel storage and dispensing facilities along with maintaining quality control of fuel and cryogenic products.



“The integration of ROK and U.S. forces improves the overall effectiveness of the exercise and enhances our joint capabilities,” said the 31st CABS fuels lead at Gwangju. “I believe we have created a more cohesive and comprehensive training environment by integrating our teams. The same camaraderie shared by those in the sky with our jets should be demonstrated by those on the ground as well.”



The three-day collaboration involved U.S. and ROK personnel becoming familiarized with each other’s fuel trucks, U.S. personnel refueling a ROK F-15K Slam Eagle and a ROK FA-50 Fighting Eagle, and ROK Airmen refueling three U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18s.



“One key thing we’ve learned from the U.S. fuels team is their systematic approach to safety and quality control,” said Koo. “Their attention to detail and strong teamwork have helped us improve our own processes and reinforced the importance of disciplined and coordinated operations.”



The exercise also provided a proving ground for 31 CABS Airmen to gain certification on specific refueling procedures by training on Type II Fuel Systems and pumphouse protocols, enhancing the multi-functionality of the unit and the capabilities it provides to the [31st Air Expeditionary Wing](https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/31atf) and the joint force.



“Whether it’s operating a truck or working in a lab, we've discovered that each team member's special talents contribute to the mission,” said the 31 CABS fuel lead. “Our team learned a lot about the quality control of their vehicles as well as its operational capabilities, and it proved to us you can always learn something new, even if the mission is the same.”



The integration and interoperability of U.S. and ROK forces during FF 26-1 demonstrate that the U.S.-ROK Alliance transcends a traditional military pact. It is a comprehensive coalition dedicated to security and stability in the Indo-Pacific.