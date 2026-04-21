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    Georgia Department of Defense Begins Preparations for Wildfire Suppression Support as Gov. Kemp Declares State of Emergency

    Water bucket training

    Courtesy Photo | Soldiers of Company A, 1st Battalion, 171st Aviation Regiment conducted aerial...... read more read more

    MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Story by Col. Will Cox 

    Georgia National Guard

    The Georgia Department of Defense (DoD) is preparing to assist the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) and other state and local authorities with wildfire suppression in South Georgia.

    Today, following Gov. Brian Kemp's declaration of a state of emergency, up to 150 Georgia National Guardsmen were authorized for state active duty. The Georgia DoD has begun preparations to support Georgians as part of a whole-of-government response, with GEMA/HS serving as the lead agency. We anticipate helicopter water bucket wildfire suppression capability requests to augment the ongoing effort.

    The Ga. DoD has a long history of partnering with federal, state and local agencies, both here in Georgia and in other states, to ensure the safety and security of our communities, our state and our nation. With 15,000 employees, the Ga. DoD is prepared for Wildfire Suppression Operations, while simultaneously supporting operations in five of the six combatant commands.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 16:58
    Story ID: 563365
    Location: MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 85
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Georgia Department of Defense Begins Preparations for Wildfire Suppression Support as Gov. Kemp Declares State of Emergency, by COL Will Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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