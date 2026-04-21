Georgia Department of Defense Begins Preparations for Wildfire Suppression Support as Gov. Kemp Declares State of Emergency

The Georgia Department of Defense (DoD) is preparing to assist the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) and other state and local authorities with wildfire suppression in South Georgia.
Today, following Gov. Brian Kemp's declaration of a state of emergency, up to 150 Georgia National Guardsmen were authorized for state active duty. The Georgia DoD has begun preparations to support Georgians as part of a whole-of-government response, with GEMA/HS serving as the lead agency. We anticipate helicopter water bucket wildfire suppression capability requests to augment the ongoing effort.
The Ga. DoD has a long history of partnering with federal, state and local agencies, both here in Georgia and in other states, to ensure the safety and security of our communities, our state and our nation. With 15,000 employees, the Ga. DoD is prepared for Wildfire Suppression Operations, while simultaneously supporting operations in five of the six combatant commands.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 16:58
|Story ID:
|563365
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|85
|Downloads:
|0
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