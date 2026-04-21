Soldiers of Company A, 1st Battalion, 171st Aviation Regiment conducted aerial firefighting training at Fort Stewart as part of annual training March 22, 2026. Photo courtesy of Company A, 1-171.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 16:44
|Photo ID:
|9633682
|VIRIN:
|260322-D-A3588-8840
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|437.37 KB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Hometown:
|MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Water bucket training, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Georgia Department of Defense Begins Preparations for Wildfire Suppression Support as Gov. Kemp Declares State of Emergency
No keywords found.