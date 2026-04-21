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    Water bucket training

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    Water bucket training

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Georgia National Guard

    Soldiers of Company A, 1st Battalion, 171st Aviation Regiment conducted aerial firefighting training at Fort Stewart as part of annual training March 22, 2026. Photo courtesy of Company A, 1-171.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 16:44
    Photo ID: 9633682
    VIRIN: 260322-D-A3588-8840
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 437.37 KB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    Hometown: MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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